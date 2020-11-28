Record-breaking COVID-19 cases prompt new health restrictions

Record-shattering numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Santa Clara County have prompted worried health leaders to issue new directives, the county health department announced on Saturday, Nov. 28. As the deadly virus continues to run rampant, nearby San Mateo County officials also announced their county has slipped into the state's more restrictive "purple tier" and a nighttime curfew.
State health officials had already put Santa Clara County back into the purple tier effective Nov. 17 to try to curb rapidly escalating virus, but county health leaders are now taking further restrictive steps since the number of cases have continued to skyrocket.
As of Nov. 28, Santa Clara County had 760 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 COVID-related hospitalizations, 71 of which are in the intensive-care unit, county officials said in a press release. These numbers set new records for the highest single-day counts since the outset of the pandemic. To reduce the likelihood of a surge in hospitalizations that would exceed the capacity of hospitals within the county, Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody announced new mandatory directives that accompany her prior Risk Reduction Order.
The changes include a maximum 10% capacity indoors in many stores and facilities, prohibiting contact sports, and reducing the size of outdoor gatherings. The county is also issuing a mandatory directive on travel, which strongly discourages leisure and nonessential travel, and requires anyone entering the county to quarantine for 14 days after returning from the travel of more than 150 miles. The new mandatory directives begin Monday, Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until at least Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. unless they are extended.
"I am gravely concerned by the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Cody said in a public statement. "The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity very soon if current trends continue. During this critical time of surging COVID-19 transmission in our community, I urge every resident to exercise caution and to the greatest extent possible, minimize contact with anyone outside of your immediate household."
The new orders include:
• Capacity limits for indoor facilities: Stores and other facilities open to the public will be limited to 10% capacity indoors. Grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity indoors to ensure adequate access to food and medicine.
All facilities open to the public must establish a "metering system" to ensure the capacity limits, such as by posting an employee at the facility entrance to track the number of people entering and exiting.
• Outdoor gatherings: Gatherings continue to be allowed only outdoors, with a maximum of 100 people. The state limits such gatherings, however, to First Amendment protected activities, such as religious services or protests.
• Professional, collegiate, and youth sports: All recreational activities involving physical contact or close proximity to people outside one's household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited. People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.
• Cardrooms: Cardrooms are temporarily closed.
• Hotels and other lodging facilities: Hotels and other lodging facilities will be open only for essential travel and for use to aid isolation or quarantine.
• Quarantine post-travel: Leisure and nonessential travel are strongly discouraged, and a new mandatory directive on travel will require people to quarantine for 14 days upon return to the county after travel of more than 150 miles. Health care workers traveling into the county to provide care or patients traveling into the county to obtain treatment are exempted from this requirement.
San Mateo County has also moved back into the state's "purple tier" on Saturday after it had previously been in the less-restrictive "red tier" since late September. A statement issued by the San Mateo County Emergency Operations Center announced the new designation and a nighttime curfew, both to begin on Nov. 30.
All retail, including shopping malls, are restricted to 25% of capacity and indoor restaurant dining is prohibited. A full list of what's regulated can be found here.
The county is also under a curfew order that begins at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. San Mateo County has seen an 85% spike in COVID-19 cases between October and November, according to county health data.
"This is not unexpected considering the virus is surging across the state," Supervisor David Canepa said in a separate statement. "That being said, we have doubled the rate we are testing and are now second in the state behind only San Francisco in the rate that we do test. We are well positioned to handle the surge considering the hospital capacity we have and resources needed to battle COVID. As the holidays approach, we must double down on the core behaviors of frequent hand washing, socially distancing, avoiding crowds and most importantly wearing our damn masks. It's on us to take the personal responsibility to protect our families, friends and neighbors from this very deadly disease."
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I think we should close the schools for in-person learning until after the winter break.
I’m terrified to go back into my classroom on Monday, knowing many of my students traveled and visited family over Thanksgiving break. I did not get to see my family.
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I agree that PAUSD schools should close. I am very upset with how little PAUSD has done in secondary schools to support in-person learning when they could. But this is a good time to be smart and move back to distance. I hope PAUSD will open up at all levels when cases and positivity are back down.
Registered user
Professorville
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
This puts a smile on my face. By all means, shut everything down for foreseeable future. Burn down the house to kill a fly. Not because I buy into the lies and hysteria - never have - but this will further wreck the local and state economy, especially the small businesses, without saving one Covid life. Watch for the collapse come January '21 after the holiday shopping season.
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@Alvin:
The CDC (and similar organizations around the globe) reports that there have been many more deaths in 2020. Here is the data for the US: Web Link
Is it your view that the measurements are wrong and there haven't been more deaths? (The CDC is guilty of "fake news".)
Or that there have been more deaths, but not because of coronavirus? (The doctors and nurses are guilty of "fake news".)
Or that there have been more deaths, they are due to coronavirus, but it's not big enough to worry about?
Or that it is fair to worry about this in some places but not in Santa Clara County or perhaps not in Palo Alto, because our situation is better than the country's?
Evaluating risk is hard and at some point closing schools and businesses does more harm than good. But what is that point? My take: I think schools should be open as much as possible, far more than they have been. I am very disappointed with PAUSD. But at this point and with travel and holidays looming and testing scarce, teachers and parents may be anxious enough that PAUSD can win some points by closing now and then pressing much harder on opening once cases and positivity are back down, which could happen by mid-January.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Can any medical professionals please comment on the northern Santa Clara County situation, including Palo Alto? This is a large county. There is the county covid “dashboard” which does not display well on my device, so while it seems PA is in far better shape than most of the rest of the county far to the south and east, I thank you in advance for your insights and interpretation.
Registered user
University South
58 minutes ago
Registered user
58 minutes ago
Anonymous,
You refer to northern Santa Clara County. But please note that Palo Alto is adjacent to East Palo Alto. PA may be 20 miles from East San Jose bit it is 0 miles from EPA. Do not base your thinking on county borders that are not enforced.
Registered user
Downtown North
36 minutes ago
Registered user
36 minutes ago
16.5% of SCC ICU beds currently have COVID-19 patients in them (and 7.4% of non-ICU beds do), and new draconian measures are called for? Something doesn't add up here. And I won't be self-quarantining if I travel more than 150 miles away from home. Time for some good old-fashioned civil disobedience.
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
25 minutes ago
Registered user
25 minutes ago
Close the schools!! This is so irresponsible it’s mind blowing! When the school board went against the concerns of teachers and forced reopening of elementary schools, they promised transparency. There have been many covid cases at elementary schools in Palo Alto as well as parents sending their students to school after testing positive themselves and there has been NO transparency. Staff and teachers are not told about the family positives and other students and families are being exposed! Especially as the cold weather forces students indoors. This is going to get out of control very quickly. PAUSD and school board- DO BETTER. Local cases are higher than when schools closed in the spring. You were elected to take care of our students, what the heck are you doing!?!
Registered user
Community Center
11 minutes ago
Registered user
11 minutes ago
@Concerned Alumni -- to put numbers on it, there have been 2 student cases and 4 staff cases in PAUSD during this pandemic, according to the PAUSD Covid dashboard (Web Link). As I understand it, there have been no known infections of students in the school so far.
Are you aware of cases that are not reflected in that dashboard?
Registered user
Downtown North
10 minutes ago
Registered user
10 minutes ago
Tim, that 16% metric is up from 8% just two weeks ago. If ICU COVID beds are doubling every two weeks, at what point would you get concerned? Keep in mind how long it takes to turn the ship and how long COVID patients stay in the ICU. Or do you believe this metric will flatten naturally on its own? If so, why?