PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on COVID-19 recovery; update on utilities financial forecast

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 30.

CITY COUNCIL ... The commission plans to hold a study session on community and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, adopt revisions to a new handbook on boards and commissions and consider an appeal of a planning director's decision to approve a density bonus relating to seismic rehabilitation for a development at 233 University Ave. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss and accept an audit of the city's financial statements, approve the Fiscal Year 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and consider approving a power supply contract with the Western Area Power Administration. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 929 2730 7235.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss water rates at cities supplied by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, consider a recommendation to decline adaptation of targets for energy storage systems and get an update on the utilities financial forecast and rate discussion for fiscal year 2020. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review a proposal to demolish an 800-square-foot commercial building at 3585 El Camino Real and to replace it with a three-story mixed-use project that includes 2,400 square feet of office space and three residential units; and consider a proposal to demolish a portion an existing building at 3241 Park Boulevard and constructing an addition, resulting in a proposed floor area of 7,861 square feet. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 925 4447 0390.