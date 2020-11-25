City, transit agencies modify services for Thanksgiving weekend

• Garbage pickup: No collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day falls on or after Thanksgiving Day, your collection day will be moved to the following day for the rest of the week. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed on Saturday in observance of Thanksgiving. For more information, go to cityofpaloalto.org .

• Palo Alto libraries: Sidewalk Services, which are only available the Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches, will take a break on Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 26-27, and resume on Saturday, Nov. 28. The eLibrary is available 24/7 here .

We've rounded up the details which local and regional agencies in the Palo Alto area will be adjusting or temporarily changing their schedules on Thanksgiving and the long holiday weekend. Read on for information from the city of Palo Alto and the transit services that run locally.

• U.S. Postal Service: There will be no mail deliveries on Thursday, when post offices will be closed. Normal delivery and collection services will resume on Friday.

• Stanford Marguerite: Stanford University's Marguerite shuttle will run on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday, when all lines will be suspended with a few exceptions. Lines HD and MC will continue to operate on Thursday and Friday. Line X Express and Line Y Express will only run on Friday. For more information, go to transportation.stanford.edu .

• SamTrans: On Thanksgiving Day, SamTrans will run its regular Sunday service, which is less frequent than the weekday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a regular weekday nonschool-day service schedule. For more information, go to samtrans.com .

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA buses and light-rail trains will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday. On Friday, the agency will provide regular weekday service, with the exception of Route 89, which will run on a modified schedule. Express routes 101, 102, 104 and 168 will not run on Friday. For more information, go to vta.org .

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, when train service will only run between the San Francisco and San Jose Diridon stations. On Friday, trains will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. For more information, go to caltrain.com/holidayservice .

• Street sweeping: If your regular street sweeping day is on Thursday or Friday, your street will be swept on either Wednesday, Nov. 25, or next Monday. No other routes will be affected. For more information, go to cityofpaloalto.org .

City, transit agencies modify services for Thanksgiving weekend

Temporary schedules will affect Palo Alto