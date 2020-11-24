Arts

Woodside Priory presents 'Pieces of Our World' and 'Alone, Together'

Multimedia theater performances streaming online through the end of the month

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 24, 2020, 10:52 am
Woodside Priory's streaming productions were filmed on stage at the school using social distance and safety precautions. Courtesy Woodside Priory.

Portola Valley's Woodside Priory is offering up some Thanksgiving entertainment with "Pieces of Our World" and "Alone, Together." The former is an original multimedia theater piece created by students, featuring dance, monologues, scenes, music, visual art and digital design "to give a window into life over the last 10 months of the pandemic," according to a press release from the school.

The latter is a collection of scenes and monologues by professional playwrights, dating to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to John Sugden, head of the school's performing-arts department, the performances were filmed on the Priory stage with all participants using social distance and other health precautions.

The shows are streaming on a pay-what-you-can basis through Nov. 30. To access, or for more information, go to tinyurl.com/Pieces-of-Our-World.

