Cantor Arts Center head is asked to leave

UPDATE: On Nov. 23, Elizabeth Kathleen Mitchell and Maude Brezinski were named interim co-directors of the Cantor Arts Center, Matthew Tiews, interim senior associate vice president for the Arts said in a statement. Mitchell is the Cantor's Burton and Deedee McMurtry curator and Brezinski is the executive director of development for the arts.
"Together, Elizabeth and Maude are well positioned to guide the museum's artistic and scholarly excellence and engagement with our community as we seek permanent leadership," Tiews said.
Following an external investigation into workplace problems at Stanford's Cantor Arts Center, Susan Dackerman, the director of the museum since September 2017, is stepping down, an email from Stanford University stated Wednesday, Nov. 18.
No date for her departure or explanation of the situation that led to Dackerman's exit was given in the message from Matthew Tiews, the interim senior associate vice president for the arts and associate vice president for campus engagement. However, Tiews wrote, "The university will be addressing internal concerns and structural considerations so that the museum is best positioned for success going forward."
Deputy Director and Chief of Staff James Gaddy is also leaving his job at the museum, according to an email sent to museum staff and obtained by this news organization.
Allegations that Dackerman led a "toxic workplace" surfaced this summer when the resignation letter from Director of Academic and Public Programs Peter Tokofsky became public. In it, he told the 20-member Director's Advisory Board that the exodus of one-quarter of the museum staff and two of the four-person leadership team needed the board's attention.
"I have spoken with many of those who left, and they cite difficulties with leadership and, generally, the 'toxic workplace' of the Cantor as their reasons for leaving," his letter stated.
He said Dackerman asked for his resignation due to allegedly poor performance, but Tokofsky in his letter cited his many accomplishments in his year at the museum, including an increase in Stanford class visits by 35% and numerous new partnerships with Stanford departments and faculty.
The Stanford Daily detailed additional allegations of a fraught workplace culture in an article it published in August.
According to a list of staff departures obtained by this news organization, at least 14 people departed from Cantor in 2019-2020, including those in curatorial, exhibitions, events, special projects, collection, communications, security and membership. At least another 16 left between 2017, when Dackerman arrived, and 2019, including those in development, visitor services, conservation.
In an email dated October 2019, one departing employee wrote to her colleagues at Cantor:
"I wanted you to hear from me first that I have resigned from my position and proposed my last day for November 1st. ... I am leaving to escape the unfortunate toxicity of our work environment."
Tiews, in a message obtained by the Weekly and sent to staff on July 17, 2020, said the Office of the Vice President for the Arts and Cantor management had "received notice of concerns about work environments at the Cantor. ... As you know, Stanford University is committed to a culture of respect for students, faculty, staff, volunteers, supporters and visitors, and we take these claims very seriously."
He added that at Dackerman's request and after consulting with appropriate campus offices, the university engaged an independent outside investigator to review the specific concerns and related issues as they arise. He instructed staff not to respond to the media and to refer reporters to Robin Wander in Stanford Communications.
In an undated statement to the Stanford Daily obtained by the Weekly, Tiews noted that within months of hiring Dackerman in 2017, "the director and deputy director recognized they need to invite experts in organizational development to provide guidance to advance the organization" through analysis, trainings and group meetings.
"As the team and its work culture continue to develop, significant progress is being made to establish a positive, inclusive and healthy work environment that promotes respect and high performance," he wrote in part.
In his Nov. 18 statement, Tiews said that the university is forming a transition team to continue the work of the museum after Dackerman leaves.
"A transition team consisting of key museum contributors will be installed, with oversight from the leader of the Vice Presidency for the Arts and the Dean of the School of Humanities & Sciences. Members of the transition team will be named shortly," Tiews said.
Duveneck/St. Francis
on Nov 18, 2020 at 10:17 pm
Wow, just wow. I have no idea what happened, but the language above is a lot of obfuscation, a lot of blather!
Palo Verde
on Nov 19, 2020 at 11:14 am
I am a Stanford grad and have been a Cantor supporter for quite a few years. I am ashamed of this university, which appears to have let this situation stew for three years. Such a huge staff turnover for such a relatively small institution (the Cantor) should have resulted in action much sooner than now.
Evergreen Park
on Nov 19, 2020 at 11:41 am
Wow! I had no idea that this was going on. We love to visit this small gem of a museum. I just read the Stanford Daily article provided as a link in the article above, and it was very well written and informative. I really hope that Stanford does a better job in the future of hiring people at this museum who show more respect to their employees. Good luck!
Old Palo Alto
on Nov 19, 2020 at 2:52 pm
When one quarter of the staff and two members of the leadership team leave, you know the exodus comes as a result of the person at the top. Too bad Stanford waited this long.
Downtown North
on Nov 19, 2020 at 4:33 pm
Cantor is a true gem. I hope it remains that way. Quick comments here: it's easy to ascribe high turnover to bad / toxic management. It's also easy to twist that number into a negative story. In truth, we scarcely know the individual stories behind departures. With unemployment stats clocking in at their lowest rates in 50 years just before the pandemic, it's entirely plausible people left simply because they got better salaries elsewhere. Surely it is important not to discount reports of a toxic workplace, but those kind of reports have to be measured against the context in which they are made.
Midtown
on Nov 19, 2020 at 4:43 pm
Who protected her and allowed this toxicity to last for much too long? I am afraid more are responsible and should be shown the door as well.
Duveneck/St. Francis
on Nov 20, 2020 at 10:58 am
This is typical of most organizations. First employee leaves and it's either sour grapes or they found a better job.
Second employee leaves and some questions may be asked but manager tells upper management all is good so, because they've got better things to do than get involved in HR issues, they forget it.
Third employee leaves and now real questions start getting asked. Meanwhile, the organization has lost multiple good people that they really, in hindsight, couldn't afford to lose.
Stanford
on Nov 21, 2020 at 2:35 am
It’s hard not to be baited by comments like the one suggesting that the entire premise of the article and the first hand accounts cited are not real.
As a former employee of the Cantor, I can attest that it has been toxic for many years.
Even prior to Susan Dackerman and James Gaddy, a mass exodus occurred as a result of the toxic management of prior director Connie Wolf, who once literally yelled at a donor in the museum lobby (among countless other sins).
The real story here is not that things were actually that toxic. They were.
It’s why upper management at Stanford and countless other institutions are so resistant to believing and acting on employee feedback that could not only prevent things from escalating to this level, but actually improve organizations.
Crescent Park
on Nov 21, 2020 at 7:13 am
>"Even prior to Susan Dackerman and James Gaddy, a mass exodus occurred as a result of the toxic management of prior director Connie Wolf, who once literally yelled at a donor in the museum lobby (among countless other sins).
^ Since departmental 'toxity' has been a recurrent factor, don't those who do the hiring of directors bear some responsibility for certain oversights?
another community
1 hour ago
Well, I hope this gets resolved. I live on the east coast, but when I visit CA (have kids there) I always look forward to a visit to the Cantor and also the Anderson Collection....a few years ago I had a great guided tour of the Anderson.....there were only like 5 of us on the tour (must have been a holiday week or something).....so there was ample opportunity for dialogue between the guide and visitors.....very fond memories of that experience