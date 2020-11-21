Months-long investigation nabs three men on firearms, robbery charges

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police detectives arrested three men on a variety of weapons and robbery charges Monday, Nov. 16, following a months-long investigation.
Sheriff's and police detectives worked together to determine whether the suspects possessed high-powered rifles and high-capacity magazines, eventually tracking them to a home in the 1400 Block of Camelia Drive in East Palo Alto.
During the arrests, detectives found four assault rifles, three handguns, several large-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest, narcotics and ammunition, sheriff's officials said.
Detectives also discovered that the loaded weapons were allegedly within reach of a toddler who lives at the home.
One suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez, has been wanted by San Jose police for his alleged involvement in several armed robberies in the Bay Area, according to the sheriff's office.
Rodriguez was arrested along with 26-year-old Ramon Godinez Avila and 23-year-old Guillermo Vargas Anguiano. Rodriguez is facing charges related to the alleged robbery while the other two men face a variety of weapons charges, including possession of an assault rifle and altering a firearm serial number, according to sheriff's officials. They also face one count of child endangerment because of the weapons' alleged proximity to the toddler.
Editor's Note: Embarcadero Media's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. However, we make an exception when the arrest was the result of an extended police investigation, as it was in this case. See our guidelines here.
