Sheriff's second-in-command indicted in gun-permit scandal

A Santa Clara County grand jury indictment has brought accusations of awarding gun permits in exchange for political contributions into the highest reaches of Sheriff Laurie Smith's inner sanctum, a sheriff's spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Undersheriff Rick Sung, who is second-in-command in the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office below Smith, has been indicted by the grand jury, Sgt. Michael Low confirmed.
"On November 20, 2020, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was made aware that Undersheriff Rick Sung has been formally indicted by a Grand Jury. Undersheriff Sung has been placed on administrative leave and we continue to cooperate with the District Attorney's Office.
"The Sheriff's Office was also made aware that an additional indictment was issued for Captain James Jensen, who has been on administrative leave since August.
"The Sheriff's Office is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust and keeping public safety as our highest priority," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement provided by Low.
District Attorney Jeff Rosen plans to make "an important announcement" on Monday at 10 a.m., according to a media advisory released by his office.
Capt. James Jensen, a past spokesperson in the sheriff's office, was previously indicted in the "CCW" license bribery scheme case. Gun permits, known as CCW permits, are not easily obtained. The manager of an executive protection company, AS Solution Inc., allegedly received the gun permits for his executive protection agents in exchange for a $90,000 bribe to Smith's reelection campaign between April 2018 and August 2019. Multiple people, including a local gun parts manufacturer and an attorney, were also indicted.
Smith has not been accused of being part of the scheme.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
When will we hear from the Sheriff on this?
Does the buck stop with her as it should with all good leaders?
For months, more and more persons have been indicted in this gun permit bribery scandal as it creeps to the top of the Sheriffs Dept. Sheriff Laurie Smith now stands alone.
Her record is concerning. On her watch, 3 jailers killed a mentally ill inmate in his cell and are in prison for murder.
Currently Smith refuses to release vital Deputy records to the County’s oversight monitor, though told to do so by the Board of Supervisors.
All indications are - Laurie Smith is the wrong person as Sheriff in one of California’s biggest and most important county. She should resign.