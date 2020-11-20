Sheriff's second-in-command indicted in gun-permit scandal

A Santa Clara County grand jury indictment has brought accusations of awarding gun permits in exchange for political contributions into the highest reaches of Sheriff Laurie Smith's inner sanctum, a sheriff's spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Undersheriff Rick Sung, who is second-in-command in the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office below Smith, has been indicted by the grand jury, Sgt. Michael Low confirmed.

"On November 20, 2020, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was made aware that Undersheriff Rick Sung has been formally indicted by a Grand Jury. Undersheriff Sung has been placed on administrative leave and we continue to cooperate with the District Attorney's Office.

"The Sheriff's Office was also made aware that an additional indictment was issued for Captain James Jensen, who has been on administrative leave since August.

"The Sheriff's Office is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust and keeping public safety as our highest priority," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement provided by Low.