PUBLIC AGENDA: Annual reports on aquatics program, Baylands Golf Links

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to get an update on the Rinconada Park interpretive solar system and receive annual reports on the city's aquatics program and on Baylands Golf Links. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 929 5175 7803.

