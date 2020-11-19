Monthlong curfew to start in Santa Clara County Saturday night

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order for California that will go into effect Saturday night and last for a month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order is for counties in the "purple" or most-restrictive tier in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and will order all nonessential work and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Newsom announced on Monday that 41 of the California's 58 counties would go into the purple tier as COVID-19 cases have increased statewide recently. Santa Clara County entered the purple tier on Tuesday, while San Mateo County moved back to the red tier.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.