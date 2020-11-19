News

Monthlong curfew to start in Santa Clara County Saturday night

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces limited stay-at-home order for all purple tier counties in California

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 19, 2020, 3:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Diners eat outside Local Union 271 restaurant in downtown Palo Alto on June 27. A monthlong curfew meant to discourage nighttime gatherings and stem the spread of the coronavirus begins at 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 in all purple-tier counties, such as Santa Clara County. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order for California that will go into effect Saturday night and last for a month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order is for counties in the "purple" or most-restrictive tier in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and will order all nonessential work and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Newsom announced on Monday that 41 of the California's 58 counties would go into the purple tier as COVID-19 cases have increased statewide recently. Santa Clara County entered the purple tier on Tuesday, while San Mateo County moved back to the red tier.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Monthlong curfew to start in Santa Clara County Saturday night

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces limited stay-at-home order for all purple tier counties in California

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 19, 2020, 3:01 pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order for California that will go into effect Saturday night and last for a month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order is for counties in the "purple" or most-restrictive tier in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and will order all nonessential work and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Newsom announced on Monday that 41 of the California's 58 counties would go into the purple tier as COVID-19 cases have increased statewide recently. Santa Clara County entered the purple tier on Tuesday, while San Mateo County moved back to the red tier.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.