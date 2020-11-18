Arts

Los Altos History Museum hosts inaugural online art auction

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

"Tulips in Vase," and oil painting by Nan Geschke will be featured in the Los Altos History Museum's online auction. Courtesy Nan Geschke/Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum typically features exhibits that focus on local history and artifacts, as the institution's name would suggest. But for its fall fundraiser, the museum is taking a page from the art world with its inaugural Benefit Collection Online Art Auction.

The event, which launched on Nov. 17, features original paintings, photographs and ceramic work donated by local artists and collectors. Proceeds from the auction will support the Museum’s educational and public programs and artifact collection.

Artworks going on the virtual block include pieces by Nan Geschke, Beatrice Teer, Heidi Lange, Jerry Tomanek, Jan Meyer, Jane Lombard, Karen Druker and many others.

The digital catalog is online and available for browsing and bidding closes Dec. 6, 5 p.m. Those who register to participate in the auction are invited to an online reception with the artists and collectors who donated pieces on Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

To participate in the auction or view the catalog, go to losaltoshistory.org/ArtAuction2020.

