Palo Alto lights its holiday tree — and celebrates virtually

Nov. 20 Zoom event features music and other online merriment

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Ornaments on the holiday tree in downtown Palo Alto on Nov. 22, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

This year, Palo Alto is getting a jumpstart on the holiday season with the lighting of its holiday tree, which will be on display in Lytton Plaza Friday, Nov. 20, through December.

Because it's 2020, rather than attending an in-person tree-lighting event, the community is invited to celebrate via a Zoom event starting at 6 p.m. Local dignitaries will speak, performers from Palo Alto Children's Theatre will sing, and, of course, the tree will be ceremoniously lit up.

Participants can register in advance or catch a video later on the city's YouTube channel.

Looking for more holiday spirit? The city is also sponsoring a holiday decoration contest, with registration open until Dec. 14 and winners announced Dec. 23.

