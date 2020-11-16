Palo Alto offers ArtLift micro-grants to uplift community

Fine artists, musicians, dancers, poets and all other creative types are invited to apply for funding for performances, temporary installations, neighborhood projects and more through a new ArtLift micro-grant program.

Sponsored by the Palo Alto Public Art Program, each selected project will receive $1,000 in funding. Applicants must be 18 years old (youth artists may apply with a signed legal agreement from a guardian) and with a connection to Palo Alto. Residents of Palo Alto and East Palo Alto are especially encouraged to apply.

"Taking advantage of unique locations across Palo Alto, artists will perform, create or install artworks focused on community connectedness, resiliency, empathy, vibrancy and recovery. In compliance with social distancing, live events will need to be carefully coordinated with the City to ensure that large groups do not gather at any given artwork," according to a statement from the Public Art Program.

Some suggested examples of suitable projects include temporary murals, treasure hunts, pop-up performances of any kind, fairy doors, virtual or augmented reality enhanced artwork and "knit bombing."

Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing monthly basis and can be submitted at CPApublicart.slideroom.com.