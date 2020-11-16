Elementary schools to remain open but middle, high school reopening could be delayed

As Santa Clara County moves into the state's most restrictive tier, Palo Alto's elementary schools will remain open but worsening coronavirus trends could mean the middle and high schools won't reopen in January as planned.

Schools that reopened when counties were in a less restrictive tier do not have to close, according to the state.

In a message to families and staff on Monday, Superintendent Don Austin emphasized that the local spike in cases is outside of Palo Alto and that the elementary schools are permitted to continue in-person instruction. In-person instruction for small groups of special education and struggling students at the secondary schools will also continue.

"We will follow California's localized solution to measure the spread of illness in our schools and determine when a school or district closure is required. Our elementary schools have demonstrated an ability to follow rules, maintain distancing, and operate within cohorts," he wrote.

Austin told the Weekly that he hasn't yet received any guidance from the county. If Santa Clara County doesn't move out of the purple tier before second semester begins, he will recommend that middle and high schoolers continue with distance learning — which will ultimately be subject to a vote by the school board.