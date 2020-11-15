King tide season arrives at the Palo Alto Baylands

King tides expected to roll into the Bay Area midmorning on Sunday could bring minor flooding to low-lying areas along local shorelines, including the Palo Alto Baylands, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a coastal flood warning effective from 8 a.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.
High tide will occur mid- to late mornings on Sunday and Monday.
King tides, which can be over 2 feet higher than the average tide, occur only a few days in the winter when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, sun and moon combine.
San Francisco's tide is forecast to be just under 7 feet, the weather service said.
Coastal residents should be on alert for rising water, and visitors to beaches are warned they could be stranded in coves and on narrow beaches.
High tide heights will follow on Tuesday and are expected to taper off over the remainder of the week, the weather service said.
