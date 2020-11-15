King tide season arrives at the Palo Alto Baylands

King tides expected to roll into the Bay Area midmorning on Sunday could bring minor flooding to low-lying areas along local shorelines, including the Palo Alto Baylands, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a coastal flood warning effective from 8 a.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday.

High tide will occur mid- to late mornings on Sunday and Monday.

King tides, which can be over 2 feet higher than the average tide, occur only a few days in the winter when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, sun and moon combine.

San Francisco's tide is forecast to be just under 7 feet, the weather service said.