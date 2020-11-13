Rising COVID-19 cases force halt on indoor dining, return to 'red tier' restrictions in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County had 362 new confirmed cases on Friday and a total of 110 hospitalizations, an increase from an average of 80 hospitalizations per day in October, she said.

The local curve has been shooting "straight up" since about Nov. 3, she said at a press conference Friday. "The steepness of that curve required that we act swiftly."

It was the second time in a week that the county addressed the growth in coronavirus cases. Leaders said the new restrictions come as the infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to increase since Monday. The increased infection rates within the county miror trends seen across the Bay Area, the state and in many other parts of the country, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. Other health officers in most Bay Area counties are expected to announce similar restrictions, she said.

Santa Clara County officials once again ordered the closure of indoor dining and will add other yet-to-be determined restrictions to public gatherings in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, they announced on Friday afternoon. The county is also expected to return to restrictions covered under the state's "red tier" for reopening on Tuesday, the day when the restrictions on indoor dining will take effect.

She noted that many schools plan to reopen in January or this spring, but that could be hampered by the growing virus rates. "It is a call to action," she said, to do a little more or to return to being more vigilant if people have been slacking."

"As a community we tried really hard to fight this back," she said. "So this is really bad nws and it's really hard to hear. We've all gotta dig in and really double down."

"One of the lessons we have learned and demonstrated in March and July (when there were also steep rises in COVID-19 cases) is that acting quickly helps bring things under control faster," he said regarding the county's decision to move faster to implement the red-tier restrictions than state guidelines.

The county will ban indoor dining, and will enforce the red tier-level restrictions starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The county is currently in the less-restrictive "orange tier." The state is expected to announce the county's return to the red tier in its Blueprint for a Safer Economy that day. The county has 72 hours to implement the red-tier restrictions under state law, but Santa Clara County will preemptively enforce the restrictions starting Tuesday as a way to try to curb additional rapidly rising cases, County Counsel James Williams said.

"Unfortunately, we may be needing to take additional restrictions quickly," Cody said. "We do not take these actions lightly. … These are extraordinarily difficult decisions to make," she said.

Rising COVID-19 cases force halt on indoor dining, return to 'red tier' restrictions in Santa Clara County

Officials expect state to move county back to stricter level for reopening this Tuesday