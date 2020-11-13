PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed San Antonio mixed-use project; discussion of Roth Building rehabilitation

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 16.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's initiatives on race and equity and consider approving a proposed development at 788 San Antonio Road that includes 102 apartments and 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss with the Palo Alto History Museum options for rehabilitating the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave. and approve a budget amendment for design services relating to the secondary treatment process at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.
CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review recent City Council and school board meetings, discuss COVID-19 coordination, and get updates on after school sports programming, Cubberley Community Center and the Connecting Palo Alto effort on grade separation. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the master sign program for 744-750 San Antonio Road; review Objective Standards; hold a study session on ex-parte communications; and discuss its annual report to council. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 925 4447 0390.
PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans review and accept an artwork donation by former Cubberley Artist Studio Program artist Yishu Wang into the city's Collection of Public Art; discuss the council's referral to develop a permanent public artwork on King Plaza to recognize the city's priorities on race and equity; and hear an update from staff on the eight artists selected to create temporary murals in the California and University avenue districts. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 940 9897 2190.
