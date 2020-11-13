PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed San Antonio mixed-use project; discussion of Roth Building rehabilitation

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's initiatives on race and equity and consider approving a proposed development at 788 San Antonio Road that includes 102 apartments and 1,800 square feet of commercial space. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss with the Palo Alto History Museum options for rehabilitating the Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave. and approve a budget amendment for design services relating to the secondary treatment process at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review recent City Council and school board meetings, discuss COVID-19 coordination, and get updates on after school sports programming, Cubberley Community Center and the Connecting Palo Alto effort on grade separation. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the master sign program for 744-750 San Antonio Road; review Objective Standards; hold a study session on ex-parte communications; and discuss its annual report to council. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 925 4447 0390.