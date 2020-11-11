Board gives green light to open middle, high schools in January despite opposition

Stark division over reopening schools spilled over again into Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, when Palo Alto Unified District board members unanimously voted to resume in-person instruction at the middle and high schools over some student, teacher and parent concerns.
Starting on Jan. 7, the Palo Alto school district will reopen its five secondary schools to students who choose a hybrid model that combines in-person and online instruction. Board members and district leadership continued to emphasize their goal of providing this as an option to families, particularly for students who are struggling with distance learning. Board member Jennifer DiBrienza even said she was dismayed the district couldn't bring more students back; with social distancing and staffing, only about 30% of students will be able to return in person. (If more students request the hybrid model, the district will prioritize at-risk and struggling students and then use a lottery system to fill the remaining seats.)
"Let's hopefully take some celebration (in the) moment that we're going to return some percentage of students back to school while some other districts aren't," said Superintendent Don Austin, acknowledging that the reopening plan is "imperfect." "Not coming back is easier. We chose hard. I hope that we're a district that chooses the tougher route every single time."
Numerous speakers, however, worried about the disruption this will cause, particularly for high school juniors and seniors who will likely see their schedules and teachers change as the district redistributes classes to accommodate the hybrid and distance learning models. Many said that distance learning is now working well — much better than in the spring when schools first closed — and that returning for only two in-person classes will not reap the desired academic or social benefits. Some said they felt the reopening plan still lacked concrete details that families need to make the binding decision for how their students will attend school for the second semester.
"Why disrupt something that is perfectly stable during such unstable times?" asked Justin Brown, a Gunn High School English teacher.
Starting Wednesday, the district is giving families a week to choose between the hybrid model or full distance learning for the rest of the school year. They'll also be able to indicate in the event that the hybrid model is overcapacity, that they are fine sticking with distance learning instead.
The hybrid model will look slightly different at the middle and high schools. Sixth graders who opt in will be assigned to cohorts of 30 to 60 students with two to four teachers. They will attend school in person for half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays (and the other half of the day, learning from home) and full days on Wednesdays and Fridays. The district is planning to bring the sixth graders — who have never attended their schools in person — back a week before the upper grades to help them transition.
Seventh and eighth graders will be in cohorts of about 45 students with three teachers. They will attend school in person in the mornings for English language arts, history-social science and science classes, and then have the rest of their classes online after lunch.
The high schoolers, who will be in cohorts of 30 to 60 students with two to four teachers, will be on campus in person for only English and history-social science classes during one of three possible period blocks — first and second, third and fourth or sixth and seventh periods.
Criticisms of the plan mostly focused on the high schools. Students and college counselors said that a mid-year change in teachers will be challenging for juniors hoping to seek letters of recommendation for college applications and that seniors will have to report any course changes to each individual college they applied to.
Several speakers also voiced concern that electives will be cut as the district shifts to accommodate the hybrid model, but district staff clarified that it's unrelated to the reopening; courses with low enrollment would be eliminated at the second semester during a normal school year.
With the reopening, online class sizes will increase, though no class will have more than 39 students, district staff said. The district will not offer livestreaming, despite a petition from a group of parents asking for a pilot livestreaming program.
Associate Superintendent of Education Services Sharon Ofek said that livestreaming is demanding on teachers and pedagogically, an unsound instructional model.
"Livestreaming is at face value something this appealing to people but in reality, when we look at what that entails and what that requires on behalf of an individual teacher, it doesn't pan out the way people think it will. What we're trying to do is provide quality of instruction over providing a mediocre program," she said.
The student school board representatives, both high school seniors, cast their provisional votes against the reopening plan.
"I think think the tradeoffs are not worth it," said Gunn student board representative Thomas Li. "The benefits are very marginal. I don't think the plan is really meeting our goals. There's so much that's blurry at this point."
Palo Alto High School student board representative Medha Atla said distance learning has been fine for her academically, but as an only child who sees few people her own age, incredibly lonely.
"I really, really want to go back to campus," she said. "At the same (time), I don't think one to two classes are worth disrupting the schedules of so many students."
The presidents of the Gunn and Paly PTSAs and the Palo Alto Council of PTAs, meanwhile, spoke in support of reopening.
"Some students are thriving; some are tolerating; and some are suffering," said Gunn PTSA president Kimberly Eng Lee. "We need to support them all. It's time to make plans to bring student activities and supports back to campus."
The secondary schools reopening discussion again highlighted fraught communication issues between teachers and the district. Palo Alto Educators Association President Teri Baldwin said there wasn't any teacher input into the plan and that it came to the union "after it was already finished" last week. (The union opposes the reopening plan.) District staff, meanwhile, said that site administrators discussed the plan with teacher instructional leaders, school educational councils and in department meetings.
This disconnect, which also happened with the elementary school reopening, prompted the board to vote to formally direct staff to take input from instructional leaders as they continue to refine the reopening plan over the next two months.
Many questions around how specific elements of the reopening will shake out — schedule changes, class sizes and the like — will remain unanswered until the district knows how many middle and high school students choose the hybrid model. Families have until Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. to make a decision.
In other business Tuesday, the school board unanimously extended Austin's employment contract to June 2024. Some community members protested the placement of the proposed contract extension on the board’s consent calendar — which is typically approved without discussion — and asked for greater transparency.
Last June, the board approved a one-year extension for Austin's contract, extending it until June 2022. The latest contract extension, as well as ones for four other senior administrators, should have taken place this June but fell by the wayside until now due to the pandemic, board President Todd Collins said. The board gave Austin a satisfactory performance evaluation in June, which typically is followed by a contract extension.
Collins apologized for the delay, which he said was his failure, but described Austin's contract extension as "customary and routine."
Barron Park
Barron Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
As I understand it, for the high schools, the only change is that some students will be on-campus for a few hours two days a week for English and Social Studies. ALL OTHER CLASSES and all other students will remain "distant learning".
For those kids going to school, they will be in a group of up to 14 other students, and the same 15 students will be in both English and Social Studies classes. To accommodate the on-campus students, the on-line class sizes will increase up to 39 students per class. Additionally, some English electives classes will be dropped to accommodate the changes, and students will be reshuffled into new classes with new teachers for the second semester.
Now what happens later when the county COVID-19 cases go up and we have to shut down on-campus classes? Will the 15 on-campus students now be in a remote class of 15, while the other (previously distance students) remain in larger classes of up to 39 students? Or will they shuffle between classes again?
Ventura
Ventura
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kids will benefit from being back in school in person, and the safety protocols seem more than adequate to keep us safe. Hopefully the plan can be improved in light of the concerns raised (minimizing schedule and teacher disruption, increasing in-person opportunities) and more certain information on how many kids elect to pursue the hybrid model. One question I did not hear answered was why the school district cannot expand to Cubberley or other spaces in order to be able to bring more kids back for more in-person classes. I applaud the school district for trying to make in-person school work rather than just take the easy "status quo" path. Hats off as well to the teachers working hard to engage with our students in new and creative ways. Thank you.
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
@mike
Yes. You are correct. If there is a quarantine or closure, we have DL for all, but the hybrid kids get the benefit of a private school 1:14 ration and the DL kids get a non Palo Alto large less well-funded experience of 1:39 in classes where feedback and discussion is important.
That's what Shounak describes as equity.
The board needs to put on its big girl and boy pants and get streaming on the table and shift these numbers back or HIRE qualified teachers (not sure where you find them)
Midtown
Midtown
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
@Jonathan Brown: I think the classrooms at Cubberley are all rented out to outside organizations. Also, to accommodate more students for in-class instruction, I think the district would need to hire more teachers since class sizes are reduced to allow for social distancing. Staffing is limiting factor as well.
Mountain View
Mountain View
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
I wish the conversation wasn't reopen-for-all or close-for-all, but more talk of middle ground opportunities (that get lost in a binary conversation) like bringing back all outdoor sports (even add intramural sports), plan staggered in-person outdoor social check-ins/social-emotional learning events (and access to in-person counselors), bring back high school portions of class lessons that really need to be in person that involve labs and also groups like AVID, robotics, etc. The issue of some kids being home is less a problem as a teacher can have some periods be remote taught, and others live, yet the problem of non-mixing small cohorts is impossible to solve without the major tradeoff of reducing the variety of courses. Any large scale reopening for young adults must require access to testing for both the teens and teachers.
Midtown
Midtown
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
"Not coming back is easier. We chose hard. I hope that we're a district that chooses the tougher route every single time." - Don Austin
Choose hard every time? We need a better basis for decisions than this. How about we choose "safe" every time? Or "smart" Or maybe "prudent?"
Austin unwittingly proves what others have accused with regard to this return plan: This is about ego / bragging rights. The fact Austin compares PAUSD against other districts and points out how ours is putting kids on campuses while others are not. At the same time as the country is seeing a spike mounting, Austin and his team are pushing to re-open schools and shaping the feedback mechanisms such that there's little flexibility. Not only do the force families to commit without having a fully-developed plan to present, it sounds like the teachers feel left out of the process, too.
Austing & co. are also digging in their heels when it comes to alternative solutions like live-streaming classes -- though they are careful not to reject it outright, it seems clear they are fixated on their own solution. 'My way or the highway' seems to be the ethos for this whole process.
Typical PAUSD debacle. The inmates are running the asylum. This whole pandemic episode has shown how little the PAUSD leadership is focused on what is best for students, beyond lip service. They want to be seen as "out in front," health consequences for students (and their families) be damned! I suspect there is a lot of career posturing involved for folks at Churchill Ave. It seems to have worked, given Austin's contract renewal and Hendricks' new job.
Crescent Park
Crescent Park
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
Wow... Unanimous support for this plan from the Board? Do not understand this at all. The decision for elementary / middle is OK. But for the high schools it's a mess - the arguments against made last night (and there were a lot) were very sound. What's wrong with this plan:
0. The input from parents/students that decision is partially based on is flawed - people didn't know what they were going to get - I think interest would have been way lower if the program had been fully described
1. They picked the classes that can most easily be done online - English and History and that don't benefit much from being in person. They didn't pick science labs, art, music, clubs, activities.
2. New teachers, new schedules and new mix of kids in classes midway through the year is a really bad idea, especially for juniors and seniors
3. Some of online classes ballooning to 40 kids is a horrible idea for faculty and students
4. If there are kids who need additional help - bring them to campus for tutoring in areas where they are struggling
5. What if 5% of HS students pick this hybrid program - do we disrupt the other 95% who wanted to stay with DL
Midtown
Midtown
6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
First, kudos to student reps on the Board who were articulate, strong, fantastic. The Board clearly dismissed you, and as such all students, and that is WRONG. Thank you for speaking so eloquently Mr. Thomas Li and Ms. Medha Atla, you are both very impressive seniors. The Board could be learning from you!
Second, two half days per week is NOT hybrid. It's a joke. And that's only if a student wins the "lottery" since over 60% students want to return in person and this horrid plan only accommodates 30% students. How can it even be legal to offer in person to some and not others who expressly ask for it? Now even if a student doesn't want this insane 2 half days/week in person, and they choose full DL again (by default, because they have two horrible choices), they are stuck with a destroyed class schedule and up to 39 students per online class!
Denying students who want an in person education by lottery is inequitable (and probably illegal). Denying students who choose DL a real Pausd education with 39 students in online class is inequitable and violates class limit sizes ALREADY set by the Board. Teachers, students, parents all HATE this approved plan.
But guess what PAEA teachers, this is on you! If your PAEA union had been willing to START with the hybrid plan that was originally proposed in the fall (2 full days/week in person), when SCC approved return in person, this disastererous hybrid joke plan would've never happened midstream and you would've maintained your student relationships. Way to go PAEA. Now your teachers and all students are all paying the price. Maybe the teachers will FINALLY realize that your PAEA union, that refused to consider Live Streaming (like SJ School District or Redwood City Sequoia District are all doing in order to maintain teachers, students, classes, current schedules) does NOT serve you well! Enjoy your self-created ship show.