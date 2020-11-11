Arts

How are humans 'Nature's Best Hope'?

Doug Tallamy discusses how to help sustain healthy ecosystems in online talk

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 2:52 pm 0

Ecologist/author Doug Tallamy discusses his work in a virtual talk Nov. 14. Courtesy CNPS.

The Santa Clara Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a virtual talk by author/professor Doug Tallamy on how humans can help foster biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware and the author of books including "Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens," "The Living Landscape" and "Nature's Best Hope."

The free event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Go to meetup.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

How are humans 'Nature's Best Hope'?

Doug Tallamy discusses how to help sustain healthy ecosystems in online talk

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 2:52 pm

The Santa Clara Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a virtual talk by author/professor Doug Tallamy on how humans can help foster biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware and the author of books including "Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens," "The Living Landscape" and "Nature's Best Hope."

The free event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Go to meetup.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.