Family Movie Night features a holiday favorite

The city of Palo Alto hosts outdoor screening of 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Nov 11, 2020
The spookiness of Halloween and the merriment of Christmas come together in an outdoor Family Movie Night at Palo Alto's Mitchell Park. The city of Palo Alto is hosting an al fresco screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on Friday, Nov. 13 — surely a date that would make the movie's protagonist, Jack Skellington, proud.

Families are invited to bring blankets and bundle up to watch this animated tale of how Jack, who leads the citizens of Halloweentown each year in pulling off a perfectly petrifying All Hallows Eve for the world, tries to take over Christmas, too, except his version of the holiday doesn't go off so well.

Seating is on the grass, so visitors should bring blankets or lawn chairs (lawn chair seating will be limited to rear three rows and available on a "first-come, first-served basis"). Though the event is free, registration is required to help ensure social distancing. Groups of up to a maximum of six people will be seated together and no more than six people may be on a single reservation. Face coverings are required.

Snacks will be available for purchase from nearby Ada's Cafe, or visitors can bring their own.

Seating begins at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Mitchell Park is located at 600 E. Meadow Drive, Palo Alto. Online registration required at cityofpaloalto.org/enjoy.

