Family-owned grocery store seeks to set up shop at College Terrace Centre

A family-owned and operated grocer could open in the College Terrace Center before the holidays if the Palo Alto City Council approves its proposal on Nov. 16.
If the council endorses Real Produce International Market, the new tenant would occupy the vacant 8,000-square-foot space in College Terrace Centre at 501 Oxford Ave. as soon as two to six weeks after the vote, according to a report from the city's Planning and Development Services Department. The new market would offer high-quality fresh produce, meats, organic and international products, coffee service, a deli, grab-and-go area, fresh flowers, online shopping and free, same-day delivery to Palo Alto residents, according to the proposal by CEO and manager Khaled Taffi.
Taffi and his partners own and operate two produce wholesale businesses in South San Francisco and Oakland and a retail grocery store in San Jose.
Under Palo Alto city zoning requirements, a grocery store must occupy the Oxford Avenue site, which was once the longtime location of JJ&F Market before the lot was redeveloped into a mixed-use building.
Under Palo Alto's planned community ordinance, the center's developer was required to provide space for a grocer in the 57,900-square-foot, mixed-use development at 2100 El Camino Real in order to be considered by the city. The ordinance made the grocery tenant subject to city approval. Residents had fought hard and long for a replacement for the beloved JJ&F Market, which served local families and businesses for 65 years. The council approved a restrictive covenant requiring the grocery store in 2014.
The first market that moved into the center, College Terrace Market, owned by investors The Grocery Men LLC, was met with fanfare when it opened in 2017, but it closed after six months, in part due to a failure to obtain adequate signage, the owners said at the time.
A second market, Khoury's Market, opened in January 2019 and operated for about a year, closing this past January. The building had been enshrouded by scaffolding and netting for exterior modifications and repainting, causing an unattractive appearance and reduced visibility, according to the store's owners.
Real Produce International Market has a good chance to succeed where the other two markets failed, Taffi said in an Oct. 9 letter to city Planning Director Jonathan Lait. The family's grocery store in San Jose has thrived even while competing with Trader Joe's in a shopping center. The family has also received requests from customers at its San Jose store to open a market in Palo Alto. The store's emphasis on fresh produce and organic, high-quality products would fit in with Palo Alto customers, he said.
Opening the market in advance of the holiday season is important, Taffi said in his Oct. 9 letter.
"While times are tough right now for so many businesses with (the) Covid-19 pandemic, safety concerns, and increased regulatory restrictions for businesses in these times, we take the long view and have signed a long-term lease for the grocer space at 501 Oxford Ave. We are excited for the opportunity to serve the community. We want to open our doors as soon as possible and if there isn't a delay from the city or county, we would love to open before Thanksgiving," he wrote.
Staff is recommending the council approve the market.
"A stable market at this location has been a long-desired goal by the City Council and neighborhood when it approved the College Terrace Centre development. Having another grocery store that provides essential services and goods to the Palo Alto community is particularly beneficial during the pandemic, which will provide in-store and same day delivery service," a staff report in advance of the Nov. 16 council meeting noted.
The proposal for approval is scheduled on the council's consent calendar, but it could be pulled for additional discussion. If three council members vote to pull the item off of consent, staff is recommending the council vote on the proposal that same evening to help the market's owners quickly open — if the tenant is approved. The market could open in two to six weeks thereafter, according to the staff report.
A grocery store is required at College Terrace Centre as a "public benefit." Under the planned community ordinance, the city can levy daily penalties of $2,000 after a cumulative six-month grace period if a market is not operating at the site. A lapse of a grocery store at the site over the years has resulted in penalty assessments in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for property owner Jason Oberman, CEO of Blox Ventures.
New York-based Greystone Property Development sold the center to Oberman for $78 million on June 29, 2018, just prior to when the penalties were due to begin.
Oberman has appealed the fines. Some of the appeals are currently undergoing the city's administrative process and others are being litigated in Santa Clara County Superior Court. The council's approval of Real Produce International Market is independent of the legal issues, according to the staff report.
Midtown
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Another high priced grocery store? (I only see a grocery succeeding in this spot if it offers something unique.) Palo Alto needs a market that specializes in Asian food. We don't have that - but we have plenty of stores specializing in high-priced groceries.
Barron Park
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
A successful grocery store at this location would be good (and promised).
To the new owners / managers: each time I visited the store in the past, the aisles were under-lit and the ambience was somewhat depressing. I just wanted to get out of there. Compare and contrast this to the lighting situation at The Market at Edgewood Plaza.... very light and cheery with sophisticated lighting. I would willingly browse at The Market.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This situation is another cautionary tale about the many pitfalls of overdevelopment. The developer (because of an overdevelopment-hungry council majority the last many years) may perceive an incentive to claim that a grocer can't succeed there, and regardless, will keep pressuring the city to weasel out of this promise that enabled the large development. Overdevelopment locally has resulted in many ills that the public pays for in their quality of life, in their access to their jobs, in their very livelihoods, their health, the environment, and it's enabled mostly by lies and false promises. (I hope people have a little more understanding of how easy it is for a national politician to lie for 4 years even over things that are very obviously untrue, and still people believe it because they want to believe it. It happens on the other side of the aisle with overdevelopment, when all the evidence is that it displaces low-income people and ratchets up the cost of housing -- and that the demand side with better job concentration policies, which took the pressure off suddenly with the pandemic -- is where the realistic answers are.) But so long as developers can make so much money in an in-demand place, they will put pressure on doing whatever they want regardless of the negative consequences to the community.
Midtown
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Is it too sarcastic to open a pool on when this new store closes and the city clowncil mandates another failure. Can we mandate that all the local citizens that forced this to happen have to show receipts that they have spent a minimum of $50 per week at this store or we fine them?
/marc
College Terrace
College Terrace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Hopefully all parties now understand that having the market is like paying your utility bill.
If the landlord does not pay the utility bill, then tenants will not continue to pay rent.
Likewise, the landlord needs to make the terms of the lease to the grocery store are sustainable over the long run. Even to the point of paying the tenant 5,000.00 per month subsidy. That sure beats 60,000.00 per month penalty for not having a grocery store. Lets hope the landlord understands this now.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Poor new grocers. Unless and until there's visible parking, this one too is doomed to fail. There would have to be something very very special in that location for it to work.
Shame on the "planners" who approved that building. The developers should be forced to renovate to fix the parking situation. And yes, it would be costly but they should be forced to do it.
Old Palo Alto
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@ marc665 .... you hit the nail right on the head. Locals need to stop complaining about not having a market there and support it by shopping for most, if not all their groceries at the store. Of course prices will be higher, but hey, you demanded a market for your convenience. Stopping in for a carton of milk or loaf of bread, while purchasing everything else at another market won't do it and the owners will be in the same boat as the previous two fails. I love the $50 fine idea. Put up or shut up.
Crescent Park
Crescent Park
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
> "Palo Alto needs a market that specializes in Asian food."
^ Why? 'Basic' Asian cooking ingredients are available at most grocery stores these days & for those seeking the more exotic, a run to 99 Ranch will usually suffice.
>"Locals need to stop complaining about not having a market there and support it by shopping for most, if not all their groceries at the store. Of course prices will be higher, but hey, you demanded a market for your convenience. Stopping in for a carton of milk or loaf of bread, while purchasing everything else at another market won't do it..."
^ A good point but most savvy shoppers tend to be on the frugal side.
If grabbing a quick carton of milk or a loaf of bread are all that is needed in College Terrace, just put in a 7-11 and be done with it.
On the other hand, if this conceptual new grocery store were to specialize in something (i.e. like the former JJ&F meat department) then maybe they could drum up some business.