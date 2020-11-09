Family-owned grocery store seeks to set up shop at College Terrace Centre

Under Palo Alto's planned community ordinance, the center's developer was required to provide space for a grocer in the 57,900-square-foot, mixed-use development at 2100 El Camino Real in order to be considered by the city. The ordinance made the grocery tenant subject to city approval. Residents had fought hard and long for a replacement for the beloved JJ&F Market, which served local families and businesses for 65 years. The council approved a restrictive covenant requiring the grocery store in 2014.

If the council endorses Real Produce International Market, the new tenant would occupy the vacant 8,000-square-foot space in College Terrace Centre at 501 Oxford Ave. as soon as two to six weeks after the vote, according to a report from the city's Planning and Development Services Department. The new market would offer high-quality fresh produce, meats, organic and international products, coffee service, a deli, grab-and-go area, fresh flowers, online shopping and free, same-day delivery to Palo Alto residents, according to the proposal by CEO and manager Khaled Taffi.

"While times are tough right now for so many businesses with (the) Covid-19 pandemic, safety concerns, and increased regulatory restrictions for businesses in these times, we take the long view and have signed a long-term lease for the grocer space at 501 Oxford Ave. We are excited for the opportunity to serve the community. We want to open our doors as soon as possible and if there isn't a delay from the city or county, we would love to open before Thanksgiving," he wrote.

Real Produce International Market has a good chance to succeed where the other two markets failed, Taffi said in an Oct. 9 letter to city Planning Director Jonathan Lait. The family's grocery store in San Jose has thrived even while competing with Trader Joe's in a shopping center. The family has also received requests from customers at its San Jose store to open a market in Palo Alto. The store's emphasis on fresh produce and organic, high-quality products would fit in with Palo Alto customers, he said.

A second market, Khoury's Market, opened in January 2019 and operated for about a year, closing this past January. The building had been enshrouded by scaffolding and netting for exterior modifications and repainting, causing an unattractive appearance and reduced visibility, according to the store's owners.

The first market that moved into the center, College Terrace Market, owned by investors The Grocery Men LLC, was met with fanfare when it opened in 2017, but it closed after six months, in part due to a failure to obtain adequate signage, the owners said at the time.

A grocery store is required at College Terrace Centre as a "public benefit." Under the planned community ordinance, the city can levy daily penalties of $2,000 after a cumulative six-month grace period if a market is not operating at the site. A lapse of a grocery store at the site over the years has resulted in penalty assessments in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for property owner Jason Oberman, CEO of Blox Ventures.

The proposal for approval is scheduled on the council's consent calendar, but it could be pulled for additional discussion. If three council members vote to pull the item off of consent, staff is recommending the council vote on the proposal that same evening to help the market's owners quickly open — if the tenant is approved. The market could open in two to six weeks thereafter, according to the staff report.

"A stable market at this location has been a long-desired goal by the City Council and neighborhood when it approved the College Terrace Centre development. Having another grocery store that provides essential services and goods to the Palo Alto community is particularly beneficial during the pandemic, which will provide in-store and same day delivery service," a staff report in advance of the Nov. 16 council meeting noted.

Oberman has appealed the fines. Some of the appeals are currently undergoing the city's administrative process and others are being litigated in Santa Clara County Superior Court. The council's approval of Real Produce International Market is independent of the legal issues, according to the staff report.

Family-owned grocery store seeks to set up shop at College Terrace Centre

Real Produce International Market would be third grocer on site