Around Town: Work to improve Ross Road traffic starts this week

In the latest Around Town column, news about upcoming work at the Ross Road bike boulevard and a Paly alumnus who recently played in the World Series.

THE ROAD TO IMPROVEMENT ... Commuters who have demanded the city of Palo Alto improve traffic on Ross Road in recent years may finally see the wheels turning in their favor. The city plans to start road work this week in an effort to have bicyclists and drivers in the neighborhood travel in harmony. From Nov. 9 to 13, crews plan to make numerous changes. A two-way stop control will be added on East Meadow Drive at Ross Road, which will mean taking out yield controls. A stop sign will go up at the west leg of Louis Road and Moreno Avenue, which will turn into a three-way stop. As a result, a stop sign currently at the intersection's east leg will be taken down. Another stop sign will be removed down the street at Louis and Fielding Drive, which will become a "side street stop controlled intersection," according to a city announcement. Crews also plan to add a stop sign at Louis and Amarillo Avenue, creating a three-way stop controlled intersection. The plan seeks to address issues surrounding the Ross Road bike boulevard project, which has been criticized by many in the neighborhood. The work was set to begin earlier this year after the alterations were approved in February by the City Council, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maps of the changes can be found here. Anyone with questions on the work can contact the city's Office of Transportation by calling 650-329-2520 or emailing [email protected]

TEAM PLAYER ... Palo Alto High School alumnus and Major League Baseball player Joc Pederson made noticeable contributions during this year's World Series. The outfielder helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-2 series that wrapped up Oct. 27. While Game 4 ended in an 8-7 loss, the 28-year-old hit a two-run single that lifted his team to a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning. Early in Game 5, Pederson hit a three-run home run — his first of the season. "They don't call it Joctober for no reason," fellow Dodger Max Muncy, an infielder, said of Pederson in multiple news reports. "The guy performs on the huge stage, that's just what he does." He captured a special moment from the World Series win in an Instagram post where he proudly held the coveted trophy alongside his wife, Kelsey Williams, and 2-year-old daughter, Poppy on the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Pederson's time with the Dodgers, who drafted him straight out of Paly in 2010 in the 11th round of the MLB Draft, may soon be coming to an end. Now a free agent who batted .382 this season, he can choose to join another team in the league, though it's too early to tell where he will go next.

SPREAD POSITIVE VIBES ... As the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold at home and around the world, we want to share positive stories from our readers for upcoming Around Town columns. Have you witnessed a random act of kindness or watched the community form bonds while maintaining a safe social distance? Or have you seen a creative project come about as many stay at home? Send us your story in 250 words or fewer by email to [email protected] Photos are also welcome. We look forward to hearing your stories!