Authorities investigating homicide in East Palo Alto

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 9:52 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man was found dead Saturday, Nov. 4, morning in Martin Luther King Park in Atherton, according to police. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Police in East Palo Alto are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Martin Luther King Park on Saturday morning, Nov. 7.

At about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the park at the 400 block of Daisy Lane after receiving a 911 call about a dead body there, according to a police press release. The man had "visible injuries" and police are treating the incident as a homicide at this point, East Palo Alto Police Cmdr. Jeff Liu said in an email.

"We are not releasing any additional information about the cause of death at this point in this investigation," he added.

Police do not know the identity of the man. He was 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald with brown eyes, about 45 to 50 years old and between 170 and 180 pounds, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have relevant information to the investigation to:

• Send an anonymous email to [email protected]

• Send and anonymous text from your cellphone to (650) 409-6792

• Leave and anonymous voicemail by calling (650) 409-6792

• Call Detective Weigand at (650) 853-5614

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

