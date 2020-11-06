Elderly woman dies following collision in downtown Palo Alto

A woman in her 70s who was struck by a car while crossing a street in downtown Palo Alto on Thursday morning died soon after she was taken to a hospital, police said Friday.
The woman was identified as 79-year-old Pinxiang Zhou of Palo Alto, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office said Friday morning.
The collision was reported to police at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, when multiple calls came in to emergency dispatchers of a major injury collision at Lytton Avenue and Waverley Street, police said in a press release.
When officers and fire crews headed to the intersection, they found the woman who was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she died soon after, police said.
The woman had been walking east on the south side of Lytton Avenue in a crosswalk, then proceeded to make her way across Waverley Street, where she was struck by a blue 2011 Honda Fit that turned left onto Waverley, according to a preliminary investigation by the police Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.
The driver, an Oakland resident in her 30s, had been heading west just before the collision. She stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators, police said and didn't report any injuries.
Palo Alto fire crews were on scene for about an hour, according to PulsePoint, an app displaying emergency response incidents.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Comments
How many people have to die before we stop putting cars and pedestrians in the same path on crosswalks? If the woman had been crossing in the other direction, she would even have her back turned while the car had the green light to cross her path. The schools acknowledge this problem with lights staying red while pedestrians cross during school opening hours, but then not at other times despite there having been other pedestrian deaths in precisely this circumstance in Palo Alto (recalling another incident with a pedestrian on University and a bus not that long ago). We have experienced numerous incidents in which the left-turning car proceeded as if no one was in the crosswalk -- there is a blind-spot issue with cars turning left, too.
Please ask the City of Palo Alto to remedy this condition immediately across town. Left-turning cars should not be given a green light to cross the same space as pedestrians given a green light, period, but especially where pedestrians' backs will be to left turning traffic.
Out of respect for Pinxiang Zhou and her family, please make the changes to make Palo Alto intersections safer immediately.