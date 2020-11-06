Elderly woman dies following collision in downtown Palo Alto

A woman in her 70s who was struck by a car while crossing a street in downtown Palo Alto on Thursday morning died soon after she was taken to a hospital, police said Friday.

The woman was identified as 79-year-old Pinxiang Zhou of Palo Alto, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office said Friday morning.

The collision was reported to police at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, when multiple calls came in to emergency dispatchers of a major injury collision at Lytton Avenue and Waverley Street, police said in a press release.

When officers and fire crews headed to the intersection, they found the woman who was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she died soon after, police said.

The woman had been walking east on the south side of Lytton Avenue in a crosswalk, then proceeded to make her way across Waverley Street, where she was struck by a blue 2011 Honda Fit that turned left onto Waverley, according to a preliminary investigation by the police Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.