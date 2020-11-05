PUBLIC AGENDA: Response to proposed housing targets; vote on secondary schools reopening plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 9.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the city's strategy for economic recovery, including proposals to revise the city's regulations banning conversions of ground-floor retail to office use. The council will also consider changes to the Evergreen Park/Mayfield Residential Preferential Parking program and discuss the city's response to the proposed Regional Housing Needs Allocation methodology. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will vote on a plan to reopen the secondary schools and discuss special-education reopening and a safety update, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. A link to the agenda will be posted here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee is tentatively scheduled to discuss the city auditor's work plan and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the amended Community Development Block Grant citizen participation plan, discuss the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, review the 2020 Human Services Needs Assessment survey results and consider recommendations on the draft fiscal year 2022-23 Human Services Resource Allocation Process priority of needs. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.