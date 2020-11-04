Valley Water's tax measure for safe, clean water and flood protection on path to victory

Santa Clara Valley Water District's bid to extend a parcel tax for water protection and flood control indefinitely appears to be winning voter approval on Nov. 3, having garnered 75.67% of the vote as of late Tuesday with all precincts reporting, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

The Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection program, or Measure S, needs two-thirds of voter approval to pass, or 66.67%. The measure extends indefinitely funding for the Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection program, which voters passed by 74% in 2012. Voters approved the district's Measure B in 2012, a $67.67 per residence parcel tax, which is expected to raise $548 million by 2028 for the Clean Water program, but Measure B only funds projects through 2028. Measure S extends additional funding annually until voters rescind the tax. It won't increase existing rates — an average $.006 per square foot annually — but the district's Board of Directors could raise the parcel tax up to 2% annually for inflation.

The program protects the drinking water supply and dams from earthquakes and climate change and reduces pollution, toxins and contaminants in waterways, including San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto and the wetlands of San Francisco Bay.

Measure S would raise approximately $45.5 million annually, with a qualifying senior exemption, annual audits and independent citizen oversight. It would provide $263 million for flood-control projects, $54 million for seismic upgrades to Anderson Dam, $51 million for removing trash and homeless encampments from creeks, $155 million for creek restoration and wildlife protection and $53 million for environmental education and conservation grants.

Proponents and opponents had argued over the necessity to have an open-ended tax. Proponents said the extended tax would guarantee that work on projects that won't be finished by 2028 could be completed. Opponents said there was no sunset date for overturning the tax and it could increase annually by 2% on the minimum residential parcel size of one-quarter acre. They also claimed the measure did not allow for adequate citizen oversight.