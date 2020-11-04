News

Former police sergeant charged with assault pleads not guilty

Wayne Benitez allegedly shoved man's head into windshield

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 4, 2020, 4:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Retired police Sgt. Wayne Benitez is accused of unlawful assault while taking a man into custody on suspicion of driving with a suspended license at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A former Palo Alto police supervisor accused of slamming the head of a handcuffed man against a car windshield pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanors: assault under color of authority and lying on a police report.

Retired Palo Alto police Sgt. Wayne Benitez, pictured above in 2011, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 4 to two misdemeanor charges related to a violent arrest in 2018. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Wayne Benitez, 62, a retired sergeant, was seen on home surveillance video allegedly slamming the face of Gustavo Alvarez against the windshield of Alvarez's car on Feb. 17, 2018. Benitez and a group of officers had responded to Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto to assist another officer trying to detain Alvarez, who the officer suspected was driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Alvarez refused to comply and entered his mobile home, slamming the door. Officers kicked in his door after Alvarez didn't come out and dragged him out of his residence, the video shows. He was handcuffed while being placed against his car hood and windshield.

Benitez is seen in the video outside the home allegedly striking Alvarez twice as he was being handcuffed. He allegedly shoved Alvarez's face into the car windshield. Benitez's body-worn microphone also captured him allegedly saying: "See how quickly they behave once we put our foot down?" He was heard saying to another officer, "And that's what we don't do enough of."

Benitez's police report regarding the incident did not mention his use of force and that the only force applied was to pull Alvarez from this home.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The video and audio recordings did not surface until 2019. Benitez was put on leave while the incident was being investigated and later retired.

Alvarez, 39, was initially charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest, but the charges were later dismissed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. The city of Palo Alto settled a lawsuit filed by Alvarez for $572,500 in November 2019.

The District Attorney's office charged Benitez with the two misdemeanor offenses on Oct. 6.

Benitez is scheduled to appear in court in San Jose for a pretrial conference on Jan. 20.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Former police sergeant charged with assault pleads not guilty

Wayne Benitez allegedly shoved man's head into windshield

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 4, 2020, 4:43 pm

A former Palo Alto police supervisor accused of slamming the head of a handcuffed man against a car windshield pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanors: assault under color of authority and lying on a police report.

Wayne Benitez, 62, a retired sergeant, was seen on home surveillance video allegedly slamming the face of Gustavo Alvarez against the windshield of Alvarez's car on Feb. 17, 2018. Benitez and a group of officers had responded to Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto to assist another officer trying to detain Alvarez, who the officer suspected was driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Alvarez refused to comply and entered his mobile home, slamming the door. Officers kicked in his door after Alvarez didn't come out and dragged him out of his residence, the video shows. He was handcuffed while being placed against his car hood and windshield.

Benitez is seen in the video outside the home allegedly striking Alvarez twice as he was being handcuffed. He allegedly shoved Alvarez's face into the car windshield. Benitez's body-worn microphone also captured him allegedly saying: "See how quickly they behave once we put our foot down?" He was heard saying to another officer, "And that's what we don't do enough of."

Benitez's police report regarding the incident did not mention his use of force and that the only force applied was to pull Alvarez from this home.

The video and audio recordings did not surface until 2019. Benitez was put on leave while the incident was being investigated and later retired.

Alvarez, 39, was initially charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest, but the charges were later dismissed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. The city of Palo Alto settled a lawsuit filed by Alvarez for $572,500 in November 2019.

The District Attorney's office charged Benitez with the two misdemeanor offenses on Oct. 6.

Benitez is scheduled to appear in court in San Jose for a pretrial conference on Jan. 20.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.