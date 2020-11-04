Arts

CSMA hosts concert by Cellist Yulia Fomicheva and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi

Classical cellist and pianist will perform works by Stravinsky, Rachmaninoff and Myaskovsky

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Nov 4, 2020
Community School of Music and Arts presents cellist Yulia Fomicheva and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi on Nov. 7. Courtesy CSMA.

Cellist Yulia Fomicheva and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi will perform a virtual concert hosted by Mountain View's Community School of Music and Arts on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be live-streamed via CSMA's youtube channel.

Fomicheva, who is a faculty member at CSMA, and Nakagoshi's program plans include Igor Stravinsky's "Suite Italienne" arrangement for cello and piano, Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Prelude and Oriental dance" for cello and piano and Nikolai Myaskovsky's "Sonata No 2" for cello and piano.

After the performance, the two musicians will discuss the composers and their significance in the music world.

The concert is free but donations are welcome.

