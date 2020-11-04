As local election results roll in, candidates react to the numbers

Candidates running for local office on the Midpeninsula this fall reacted to early election results, which favored some and left others trailing behind, during a live broadcast late Tuesday.

Despite an unusual year for campaigning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park who joined the special 10 p.m. news program described the engaging conversations they were able to have with community members ahead of Election Day.

The program was a first-time collaboration on election night between Palo Alto Online, The Almanac and Midpen Media Center.

Palo Alto Online Editor Jocelyn Dong hosted the one-hour show, which provided context about where community members stand on local issues based on early, unofficial election results for city councils in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Palo Alto, plus the Palo Alto school board.

Dong was joined by former Palo Alto City Council member Vic Ojakian and Henrietta Burroughs, director of the East Palo Alto Media Center, who both offered perspectives on voting trends in the area.