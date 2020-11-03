Slim margins in race for East Palo Alto City Council

Seeing the initial results, Lincoln said in an interview with this news organization that he believes the city of East Palo Alto made the right choice.

So far, incumbent Lisa Gauthier sits at the top with 1,604 votes, followed by newcomer Webster Lincoln, who has 1,443 votes, incumbent Carlos Romero who currently holds 1,386 votes and newcomer Antonio Lopez, the 26-year-old doctoral student who hoped to mobilize the youth voter turnout this election cycle, with 1,213 votes.

In a race with seven candidates — three incumbents and four challengers — election results are showing a distribution of votes where no candidate has received more than 20% of the total votes.

The Elections Office is reporting 8,457 votes have been counted for the council race as of 11 p.m. (For the overall county, only 54.3% of submitted ballots have been counted.)

Candidates Lisa Gauthier, Webster Lincoln and Carlos Romero have taken the lead in the race for three open seats on the East Palo Alto City Council, according to early results from the San Mateo County Elections Office.

The incumbent also said she did not want to call a race prematurely in a council election that can be decided with less than 200 votes, especially since they'll be spread out amongst six other candidates.

Similarly, Gauthier said there are a lot of issues to take care of in the city from housing to the East Palo Alto Sanitary District. But right now, the longtime East Palo Alto resident and mother of three said she's focused more on family matters with a new grandson from her daughter now in the picture.

"The most important thing is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure there's protections in place so residents are not displaced and the essential needs are taken care of," Lincoln said. "There's a lot of things we want to do but we have to take care of this pandemic."

As a newcomer to the race, Lincoln has expressed a long list of issues, from restorative justice to police reform, that he hopes to hone in on during his four-year term. But right now, his immediate focus, should the final vote count cement his spot on the council, would be to address the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the city.

The lone incumbent that sits below Lopez is Larry Moody, the former mayor and vice mayor who is also seeking a third term on the council.

"In the last 2016 election, I was in fourth place, trailing Lisa by about 257 votes, but ultimately ended in first with over 250 votes of Larry Moody," Romero said. He also added that the "past is not the prologue" and 2020 is an anomaly, considering all the ways COVID-19 could have affected voter behaviors.

But like Gauthier, the former vice mayor agreed that anything can happen to the results in the next few days.

Romero, the affordable housing consultant, said that he believes people turned out for him because of his nearly four-decade track record in the city, first serving on the Rent Stabilization Board in 1984 and later joining the council in 2008.

Lopez, who is just 173 votes behind Romero, also said in an interview with this news organization that he was campaigning until the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, which could impact the final results that will include vote-by-mail ballots dropped off at vote centers or drop boxes after Oct. 28 as well as conditional voter registration or provisional ballots.

The total voter count for this year's election has already surpassed the turnout of the 2016 election, when 6,965 out of 10,221 registered voters cast ballots, according to statewide data analyzed by the Bay Area Equity Atlas .

This election, a record 11,748 people are registered to vote in East Palo Alto. Though it doesn't necessarily translate to the number of people that will participate in the council election, more votes are expected to come through in a race that is showing very tight margins.

"I wish I could say I know him, but I don't," he said. "I've never met him and I think many in the community felt that way."

Out of all the candidates taking the lead, the longtime East Palo Alto resident said he was a bit surprised to see Lincoln at the top of the results.

"I haven't taken it all in yet," Moody said. "This might be the first time on Nov. 3 that I went to bed not certain that I was going to be reelected."

Slim margins in race for East Palo Alto City Council

Early election results show incumbents, newcomer hold top 3 spots