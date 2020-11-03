School parcel tax renewal appears headed toward renewal

Despite the Palo Alto school community's fear that renewing a parcel tax amidst controversial campus reopenings, the pandemic and a divisive presidential election would prove difficult, Measure O has secured 79% of the vote so far (20,616 votes), according to preliminary results.

Measure O needs two-thirds of the vote, or 66.7%, to pass. If approved, the renewal would extend the current $836 per parcel tax for six years at the same rate.

With 56% of ballots counted on Tuesday evening, about 21% (5,621 votes) have voted against approving Measure O.

The parcel tax provides about $15.6 million annually to the district to support hiring and retaining teachers, keeping class sizes small, offering a wide range of electives and employing mental health counselors and reading specialists, among other areas. The "Yes on O" campaign warned that a failed renewal would mean deep budget cuts, teacher layoffs, larger class sizes and fewer electives.

The current parcel tax expires in June 2021, meaning the district would have a short time frame to mount another election if it does not pass.