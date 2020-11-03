News

School parcel tax renewal appears headed toward renewal

With 51% of ballots counted, Measure O has passed two-thirds approval threshold

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

If approved, Measure O would extend an $836 per parcel tax for six years at the same rate to support the Palo Alto school district. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Despite the Palo Alto school community's fear that renewing a parcel tax amidst controversial campus reopenings, the pandemic and a divisive presidential election would prove difficult, Measure O has secured 79% of the vote so far (20,616 votes), according to preliminary results.

Measure O needs two-thirds of the vote, or 66.7%, to pass. If approved, the renewal would extend the current $836 per parcel tax for six years at the same rate.

With 56% of ballots counted on Tuesday evening, about 21% (5,621 votes) have voted against approving Measure O.

The parcel tax provides about $15.6 million annually to the district to support hiring and retaining teachers, keeping class sizes small, offering a wide range of electives and employing mental health counselors and reading specialists, among other areas. The "Yes on O" campaign warned that a failed renewal would mean deep budget cuts, teacher layoffs, larger class sizes and fewer electives.

The current parcel tax expires in June 2021, meaning the district would have a short time frame to mount another election if it does not pass.

This story will be updated as more results come in.

