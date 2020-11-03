Paly's fall plays deal with mystery, murder and monsters

Palo Alto High School's theater department will present the plays "Clue," "Murder By Poe" and "She Kills Monsters" in a virtual format as this year's fall play collection.

With a theme of "mystery, murder and monsters," access to each show costs $10 per device.

"Clue," a comedy based on the murder-mystery board game -- is suitable for all ages despite the dark subject matter, while "Murder By Poe" -- about a woman stuck in a house with seven murderers from Edgar Allan Poe stories -- and "She Kills Monsters" -- about a high schooler who joins a powerful Dungeons & Dragons group -- are recommended for middle-school and up, due to their mature content, according to Paly Theatre's website.

The plays run Nov. 6-15. Specific show times and more information is available at Paly Theatre.