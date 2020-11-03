Arts

Paly's fall plays deal with mystery, murder and monsters

'Clue,' 'Murder By Poe,' and 'She Kills Monsters' will be staged virtually

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 5:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto High School's theater department will present the plays "Clue," "Murder By Poe" and "She Kills Monsters" in a virtual format as this year's fall play collection.

With a theme of "mystery, murder and monsters," access to each show costs $10 per device.

"Clue," a comedy based on the murder-mystery board game -- is suitable for all ages despite the dark subject matter, while "Murder By Poe" -- about a woman stuck in a house with seven murderers from Edgar Allan Poe stories -- and "She Kills Monsters" -- about a high schooler who joins a powerful Dungeons & Dragons group -- are recommended for middle-school and up, due to their mature content, according to Paly Theatre's website.

The plays run Nov. 6-15. Specific show times and more information is available at Paly Theatre.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Paly's fall plays deal with mystery, murder and monsters

'Clue,' 'Murder By Poe,' and 'She Kills Monsters' will be staged virtually

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 5:18 pm

Palo Alto High School's theater department will present the plays "Clue," "Murder By Poe" and "She Kills Monsters" in a virtual format as this year's fall play collection.

With a theme of "mystery, murder and monsters," access to each show costs $10 per device.

"Clue," a comedy based on the murder-mystery board game -- is suitable for all ages despite the dark subject matter, while "Murder By Poe" -- about a woman stuck in a house with seven murderers from Edgar Allan Poe stories -- and "She Kills Monsters" -- about a high schooler who joins a powerful Dungeons & Dragons group -- are recommended for middle-school and up, due to their mature content, according to Paly Theatre's website.

The plays run Nov. 6-15. Specific show times and more information is available at Paly Theatre.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.