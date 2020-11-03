Palo Alto strikes ban on non-residents at Foothills Park

Seeking to settle a lawsuit from the NAACP and ACLU and resolve a decades-old community debate, the Palo Alto City Council agreed on Monday to abolish a contentious policy that excludes non-residents from visiting Foothills Park.
By a 5-2 vote, with council members Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka dissenting, to abolish a 1965 policy that bans non-residents from visiting the 1,400-acre nature preserve off Page Mill Road unless they are accompanied by a resident. In a report recommending the change, City Attorney Molly Stump and City Manager Ed Shikada noted that such a regulation is "extremely rare" and that city staff is not aware of any other California municipality that limits access to park land to residents and their guests.
The council vote will have two near-term effects. It means that anyone will be able to enter Foothills Park as soon as mid-December. It also means that the city will probably be able to settle the lawsuit from a coalition that includes the NAACP, the ACLU and a group of residents that includes former council member LaDoris Cordell, former Parks and Recreation Commission member Don McDougall and former East Palo Alto Mayor Laura Martinez.
But as several council members observed Monday, the decision will also settle a contentious issue that has split residents for decades and that has forced Palo Alto to defend itself against accusations of racism and elitism.
"This is history in the making," Councilwoman Liz Kniss said shortly before the vote.
Kniss predicted that the council will end up being "delighted that we have a park that we'll be able to share with our neighbors, wherever our neighbors come from."
The council voted after hearing from about 20 residents, with most saying that they favor expanding access to Foothills Park. Many of the proponents of the new policy pointed to the city's history of racial exclusion, as described in the September 15 lawsuit, which describes Foothills Park as a "gated paradise that unconstitutionally excludes non-residents."
"The ban on non-residents traces its roots to an era when racial discrimination in and around the City was open and notorious," the suit states. "It is long past time to relegate this unlawful exclusion to the dustbin of history."
The suit lists a number of policies that illustrate the city's history of housing discrimination in the middle of the 20th century, including the creation of racially restrictive covenant in deeds, restrictions on mortgage insurance for residents in non-white neighborhoods ("redlining"), and efforts by realtors to incite "white flight" from East Palo Alto and to encourage African Americans to settle there (a campaign known as "blockbusting").
Most of the speakers at Monday's hearing supported the lawsuit's contentions and argued that opening Foothills Park to the general public would be the right thing to do. Others argued that the city's prohibition on non-residents visiting the park has nothing to do with racism and that limiting visitors is necessary to protect the park's sensitive habitat.
"I don't think the lawsuit should be settled in a way that implies that the plaintiffs against Palo Alto are correct," said resident Joe Hirsch. "Palo Alto is not in my opinion a racist town or community,"
He called the specific examples of racist policies "ancient history" and argued that the city -- unlike the market -- does not restrict who gets to live here.
The suit, however, contends that the effects of the discrimnation are still felt to this day. Palo Alto has a far lower proportion of Black residents than neighboring communities such as East Palo Alto and Menlo Park, the suit states. According to U.S. Census data, African Americans made up 1.6% of the city's population in 1959, when the city purchased the land. As of 2019, it remained at 1.6%.
"The Ordinance perpetuates this historic exclusion and violates the constitutional rights of individuals who are not Palo Alto residents. It bars non-residents from entering a public park that occupies nearly 10% of the land in Palo Alto. And it transforms this vast space into a preserve for the fortunate few: for people who were not systematically denied the right to reside in the City during the era of outright racial exclusion, and people who are wealthy enough to afford to move into the City today, as it has become one of the five most expensive places to live in the United States."
Some residents welcomed the abolition of the policy as an important milestone. Aram James, a longtime police watchdog, said the best job he'd ever had was serving on a city crew that was cutting the park's original trails in 1968.
"For me personally, this is like bringing down Palo Alto’s confederate flag," James said. "It's like bringing down Palo Alto's Robert E. Lee statue. … Let's go for it, let's pass it. Let's open the park up."
Councilman Eric Filseth suggested that the lawsuit's account of Palo Alto's history of racism in housing policies is valuable and advised people to read it. He also said, however, he does not believe that opening up the park to non-residents is a direction that most Palo Altans enthusiastically rupport.
"I also don't believe that the majority of Palo Altans would agree that this is a racist, segregationist or human rights issue," Filseth said.
"I think most Palo Altans believe we passed the hat, no one was interested and that's how we got there," he added, alluding to the fact that neighboring cities declined to chip in for the purchase of Foothills Park in the 1950s.
Filseth ultimately joined the council majority in supporting the settlement, which includes as a key condition a permanent court injunction banning the city from re-instituting restrictions on non-resident access in the future.
Some council members balked at this condition. Vice Mayor Tom DuBois said he'd rather expand access to Foothills Park without the injunction and proposed stripping it out of the settlement. While Stump cautioned that excluding the injunction from the council's approval would add "substantial uncertainty" to the potential settlement, DuBois called the proposed remedy "a black mark on our city."
"It suggests that we opened up because of this legal agreement, because of the NAACP and ACLU, versus us as a council deciding to open the park," DuBois said. "So, I'd prefer for it to be our choice and that we manage it that way."
His proposal to reject the injunction failed by a 4-3 vote, with only Kou and Tanaka joining him. Mayor Adrian Fine, who strongly supported opening up Foothills Park, noted that the council had an opportunity to open the park before the lawsuit was filed but had opted not to do so.
"We had that chance and we chose not to take the gracious path," Fine said.
Fine also suggested the lawsuit's main argument – that the ban on non-residents at the park violates their constitutionally protected rights to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly – resonate with him. His family moved to Palo Alto from South Africa in the late 1970s in protest of apartheid, he said. His parents visited Foothills Park once, saw the "residents only" sign and have not been back since, he said.
"This is deeply personal," Fine said. "I think the obviously right thing for us to do is open it up and be a good neighbor."
In making a motion to change the policy, Fine included provisions that would limit the number of visitors who can be at Foothills Park at one time to 750 in the first 90 days. After that, the park would go back to its current limit of 1,000 visitors.
The new policy would also give residents preference on reservations of recreational facilities at the park.
The council's Monday vote accelerates a process that some members were hoping to roll out slowly and gradually over the coming months. On Aug. 3, the council took up after months of delays a proposal from its Parks and Recreation Commission for a pilot program that would allow up to 50 non-residents to purchase permits and enter Foothills Park daily.
Council members also specified as part of their August approval of the program that the expansion of access needs to be revenue neutral. And they decided to send the issue of permanently abolishing the restriction to the voters in 2022 – a decision that the Monday settlement renders moot.
Kou and Tanaka, who are each seeking re-election to fresh four-year terms on Tuesday, both argued against settling. Each suggested getting an additional legal opinion and alluded to surveys that they had conducted showing strong resident support for keeping the restriction on non-residents in place.
Kou called the lawsuit "a bully maneuver" and that the NAACP, by joining the suit, is "discrediting themselves and jeopardizing their reputation."
"This whole lawsuit circumvents the democratic process," Kou said.
Tanaka also urged his colleagues to slow down and suggested that members of the public aren't as engaged in this issue as they would normally be because of the national election.
"I think we should tread carefully here," Tanaka said. "I think there's quite a few members in the community who are concerned about this."
Others felt the action is long overdue. Councilwoman Alison Cormack said that over the past two years, many people she knows have changed their minds about Foothills Park and now support expanding access.
"I say to my colleagues: We can too. We can change our minds also and come to a new conclusion. Some of us may make that decision for different reasons and that's fine," Cormack said.
One person who did not waver from his position was former Mayor Leland Levy, who over the years has repeatedly urged the council to open Foothills Park to non-residents and who did so again on Monday. Levy said he disagreed with the lawsuit's allegations that the city is acting illegally in banning non-residents from the park.
"I believe over the years we have acted legally," Levy said. "But I also believe that it's not sufficient to do only what's legal. We should do what's right. And what's right is opening Foothills to all."
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
The policy was unnecessary in the first place. They didn’t enforce the “you must be a Palo Alto resident or be accompanied by one” rule, so there wasn’t any point to having it.
Besides, Foothill is a PUBLIC park. Could you imagine if other public parks started banning people from visiting just because they aren’t residents or accompanied by one?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
The exclusionary policy has damaged our reputation, and not only that, it has harmed the well-being of people outside our community as well as inside our city limits.
One of the most compelling comments tonight was given by a woman who had suffered significant abuse in her childhood at the hands of a trusted adult, which adult has escaped judgment or punishment (and actually may be subjecting other young people to risk - I hope that the City follows up with this comment!!). This woman said that one of the few things that has been successful in helping her with her PTSD is time she is able to spend in nature, where she can feel safe. Foothills Park was literally a lifesaver for her for many years, but when she recently moved to Menlo Park, Palo Alto's irrational policy of excluding people residing outside our city has resulted in her experiencing severe emotional pain. This was a poignant and brave testimonial of the harmful unintended consequences of Palo Alto's exclusionary policy. It is hard to imagine listening to her story without being truly moved. Yet (as usual) none of the City Council members acknowledged her story -- proving her point that Palo Alto City Council acts in callous disregard of others. That was shameful.
When I spoke I told of the woman Maria, whom I met while campaigning for my candidacy for city council in one of city's few subsidized housing developments. Maria has two children who attend one of our (excellent) public elementary schools, and during weekends, Maria has taken her children to Foothills Park to enjoy the natural beauty we are all so fortunate to have surrounding us. Maria told me, however, that as a Latina woman, entering the park has never been easy. Even though Maria is a full citizen, having been born in the United States, and has lived in Palo Alto for much of her life, the guards at the gate of Foothills Park always double-check, and sometimes even triple-check, her proof of residency. The guards make Maria provide extra information, while other visitors are forced to wait, and they do so in front of her children. This experience has been damaging to Maria's self-esteem, and often she wonders of the impact of this distrust on her children, who have been silent observers of this disrespect towards their mother.
Why would we treat other human beings in this manner? Why would we allow our selfishness to harm the self-esteem of children, or of a victim of abuse who is doing all she can to recover and re-enter society?
Our city council needs to recognize that its actions impact many more people than it perceives. Palo Alto is one of the most educated cities in the country, and our elected officials should know better than to rely on false stereotypes and fear. We must strive to be the best versions of ourselves. We must commit to taking care of each other.
Opening the park is a welcome change, that hopefully bodes much positive change in the future. Go Vote!
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Lydia Kou's real estate interests are obvious. Real estate agents benefit from preserving a snobby Palo Alto reputation. As an example, I received a brochure, actually a book, in the mail from DeLeon Realty that dedicated an entire page with color photos describing the exclusive nature of Foothills Park. So self-serving.
Registered user
Palo Alto Hills
28 minutes ago
Registered user
28 minutes ago
Such a pity. The bullies win again.
The magic word is lawsuit.