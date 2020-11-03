Newcomers hold top two spots for Ravenswood school board, early results show

The preliminary results do note include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail after Oct. 28, dropped off at vote centers or drop boxes after Oct. 28 or conditional voter registration or provisional ballots.

Trustee Marielena Gaona Mendoza, who's running for a second term, is in third place with 14% of the vote -- 526 votes behind Varghese Bloom. Gaona Mendoza's seat is up for grabs as well as Sharifa Wilson's, who is not running for reelection after 12 years on the board.

Alexander, a former Belle Haven Elementary School teacher, is the top vote-getter so far with 25% of the vote (1,830 votes), according to unofficial election results. Varghese Bloom, a college admissions counselor and district parent, is close behind, trailing by only 265 votes.

Two newcomers, Bronwyn Alexander and Jenny Varghese Bloom, are leading the race for two open seats on the Ravenswood City School District Board of Education.

The recent, sudden resignation of trustee Stephanie Fitch halfway through her first term means that there will be a third, new face on the dais this winter. The board voted last week to proceed with making a provisional appointment to replace Fitch.

Gaona Mendoza, a special education teacher was first elected in 2016, has said she wants to continue the district's upward trajectory, particularly with new leadership in place. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"I'm proud of the campaign I've been able to run with the support of my neighbors, friends, and family," she said. "I believe my platform is a positive contribution to the furthering of Ravenswood schools. No matter what the outcome (is), I will be involved in (the) Ravenswood School District as a parent, and I hope that I will be a voice on the board."

Varghese Bloom, whose daughter is a Ravenswood kindergartener and son attends the district's preschool, said in a previous interview that her priorities, if elected, include focusing on better preparing Ravenswood students for high school — an area she knows well through her work as a college counselor at Insight Education — and listening to input from parents, students and teachers.

"I think it's coming down to what the candidates were saying that addressed what the community was feeling," she said.

Alexander, a longtime teacher who left her job at Belle Haven in Menlo Park last year so she could run for a school board seat in this election, said she's cautiously optimistic about the early results. She believes the issues she campaigned on, including reversing Ravenswood's declining enrollment and increasing teacher pay, resonated with voters.

Newcomers hold top two spots for Ravenswood school board, early results show

Bronwyn Alexander, Jenny Varghese Bloom hold distant leads over other candidates for East Palo Alto district