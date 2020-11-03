Mah, Baten Caswell in tight race for Santa Clara County school board seat

The race for the Area 1 seat on the Santa Clara County school board is razor thin, with incumbent Grace Mah leading challenger Melissa Baten Caswell by about 1,000 votes as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

With 56% of ballots counted, Mah, who's seeking a fourth term, had won 50.8%, or 31,887 votes. Baten Caswell, a current member on the Palo Alto Unified Board of Education, has won 49.2%, or 30,839 votes.

This race grew controversial in recent weeks as outside money from charter school proponents poured into Mah's campaign. She received $243,400 in contributions during the most recent campaign finance reporting period, primarily from charter school organizations and representatives, bringing her campaign total to over $300,000. Baten Caswell raised about $180,000, including significant contributions from outspoken critics of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos.

Mah did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening.

Baten Caswell, who ran to challenge the status quo of a three-term incumbent, said she remains optimistic about the outcome of the race.