Mah, Baten Caswell in tight race for Santa Clara County school board seat

The race for the Area 1 seat on the Santa Clara County school board is razor thin, with incumbent Grace Mah leading challenger Melissa Baten Caswell by about 1,000 votes as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
With 56% of ballots counted, Mah, who's seeking a fourth term, had won 50.8%, or 31,887 votes. Baten Caswell, a current member on the Palo Alto Unified Board of Education, has won 49.2%, or 30,839 votes.
This race grew controversial in recent weeks as outside money from charter school proponents poured into Mah's campaign. She received $243,400 in contributions during the most recent campaign finance reporting period, primarily from charter school organizations and representatives, bringing her campaign total to over $300,000. Baten Caswell raised about $180,000, including significant contributions from outspoken critics of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos.
Mah did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening.
Baten Caswell, who ran to challenge the status quo of a three-term incumbent, said she remains optimistic about the outcome of the race.
"I think I had an unbelievable outpouring of grassroots support and hopefully that will carry me through," Baten Caswell said. "Hopefully money won't win the day."
She's familiar with the experience of waiting for an election outcome. In 2016, a narrow margin between her and another incumbent for the third open seat on the Palo Alto school board triggered an automatic recount. Though the other candidate conceded a week after the election, it wasn't until late December that Baten Caswell was declared the official winner and elected to a third term.
Area 1 includes the Palo Alto Unified, Los Altos, Mountain View Whisman, Mountain View-Los Altos Union High school districts, a majority of the Sunnyvale School District and corresponding portions of the Fremont Union High School District.
Mah, a former engineer and Palo Alto resident, has represented these districts on the county board since 2007.
This story will be updated as more results come in.
