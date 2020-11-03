Burt and Kou at front of crowded race for Palo Alto City Council seats

Burt, a former tech CEO and two-time mayor who concluded his last term in 2016, has long been a council swing vote. His current positions, however, tend to align more with the council's slow-growth wing. He and Stone had both vehemently opposed state legislation that would have required cities to permit denser housing developments in single-family residential neighborhoods. They had also both opposed the council's recent moves to scale back the scope of the city's police auditor by removing from his scope internal conflicts within the Police Department.

If the results hold, the outcome would reshape the council, handing a clear majority to the more slow-growth wing, often referred to as "residentialist." Stone, who previously ran in 2016, has been aligned politically with Kou and other residentialist candidates, including Vice Mayor Tom DuBois and Council member Eric Filseth.

Ed Lauing, a member of the Planning and Transportation Commission, was in fifth place as of 8 p.m., when the polls closed, trailing Tanaka by just 225 votes for the final seat. Engineer Raven Malone and Steven Lee were in sixth and seventh places, with 6,595 and 6,332 votes, respectively, according to early results.

The preliminary results, which account for nearly half of the ballots cast, show Burt with a 1,000-vote lead over the rest of the 10-candidate field. Early results show Burt receiving 9,099 votes, while Kou received 8,099 votes. Teacher Greer Stone and incumbent Council member Greg Tanaka received 7,661 votes and 7,263 votes, respectively, according to early results.

"I think there’s an opportunity for more collaboration and for coming out with some policies that are more moderate so we can advance forward -- in not only coming out of COVID in a rational manner, without deregulating everything -- but also in dealing with housing and all the other issues," Kou said.

Kou, meanwhile, was relieved by the early results, having barely missed in her first bid for the council, in 2014, and having narrowly won in her second attempt, in 2016. She said she believes her track record and consistent positions helped her in her bid for re-election said she expects the new council to work well together to address the city's most significant challenges.

Malone, who trailed Tanaka for the fourth seat by about 700 votes, said her campaign remains hopeful, as well as proud of its work.

The three candidates with the most progressive policies — Raven Malone, former Human Relations Commission member Steven Lee and Planning and Transportation Commission Chair Carolyn Templeton — fared less well on election night and were sixth, seventh and eighth places in the early standings. All three supported more aggressive action on promoting housing, including zone changes that would promote density in transit corridors.

"It’ll be a council that’s going to listen to Palo Altans and take their concerns and their hopes and consideration to be able to make a city that really works for the people and not for outside interests," Stone said. "I think we’re really going to be able to make a difference on moving the needle on being able to create more housing and having a focused effort on affordable housing and trying to create a more diverse and equitable community."

"I think there's a community consensus now – not unanimity – around moderating the rate of office growth and increasing housing growth at all income levels, as well as investing in transportation."

"It’s really about retaining that modest office growth and working to increase the housing," Burt said. "Frankly, almost all the candidates ended up with similar positions (on housing), and with a range of perspectives on how to do that.

Burt downplayed the differences between the council’s two main camps and noted that just about every candidate expressed a commitment to boosting the city’s housing supply. The main difference, he said, is that candidates like himself, Lauing and Stone are more concerned than others about curbing office growth.

The race was one of Palo Alto's most crowded and competitive political contests in recent years, with a diverse 10-candidate field that included a mix of City Hall veterans and newcomers. While all candidates expressed support for building more housing and better police oversight, they disagreed over specific policies, including on whether to support Sacramento legislation that would have increased density in residential areas.

If Lauing, who was also endorsed by Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning, closes the gap and overtakes Tanaka, the more slow-growth council members would occupy five of the council's seven seats.

As things stand, the seven-member council would have four members that have been endorsed by Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning, a political action committee that favors slow-growth policies — Kou, Stone, Filseth and DuBois — with Burt as the sympathetic fifth member. The council's more pro-growth camp would see its membership dwindle from four members to two: Council member Alison Cormack and Tanaka.

Burt and Kou at front of crowded race for Palo Alto City Council seats

Early results suggest power will be shifting toward the council's slow-growth camp