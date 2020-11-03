As Palo Alto expands Foothills Park access, council members spar over confidential information

As Palo Alto prepared to consider on Monday night a proposal to open Foothills Park to the broader public, Mayor Adrian Fine surprised some of his colleagues when he publicly rebuked Council member Lydia Kou of divulging information that the City Council discussed in a closed session.
The accusation was based on two emails that Kou had sent out in the weeks prior to the Monday vote. One was a survey that Kou had sent to her mailing list on Oct. 28, in which she asked residents for feedback on the city's plan to eliminate the residents-only requirement at the 1,400-acre nature preserve.
In providing background for the vote, Kou's message alluded to the closed session that the council held on Oct. 19. She wrote that the council "voted in a closed (confidential) session to settle the lawsuit with the public vote coming on November 2."
The council had not publicly disclosed in the past it had taken a vote on the item in a closed session. Vice Mayor Tom DuBois, who chaired the council's regular meeting on Oct. 19, made no mention of the vote during the council's regular hearing, only saying that there was "no reportable action."
The council routinely reports "no reportable action" even when it takes action in a closed session, as when it settled last year a lawsuit against the Palo Alto Police Department over a violent arrest at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park. While it did not report that it had voted in closed session on Foothills Park, Fine and DuBois released a joint statement on Oct. 22 expressing confidence that the council will move ahead with the staff proposal to expand access to the park as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union and a group of residents and nonresidents.
Kou's other email was an Oct. 19 exchange with two supporters, in which Kou thanked two residents for their comments and mentioned that Fine would be present at the meeting only for the closed session portion. Kou's emails did not disclose how the members voted or describe any of the council's deliberations or any confidential advice that members had received during the closed session. It only mentioned Fine's attendance at the meeting.
"Not only is that conduct unprofessional, it is also likely illegal and does enormous disservice to the community and to the public good," Fine said.
Fine's accusation appeared to have caught his colleagues, including Kou, by surprise. She denied that she had publicized confidential information.
"I would like to object to it because I have not divulged any information," Kou said. "I did do a survey of my own, but no divulging."
She also requested that Fine make public his evidence against her.
Kou also strongly objected to his comments and demanded that he provide evidence of her supposed violations to the public. She also rejected Fine's comment that his rebuking of her is "not personal."
"Of course, this is personal," said Kou, who has frequently clashed with Fine over the past four years.
At the end of the meeting, Council member Eric Filseth, who is politically aligned with Kou and DuBois, noted that disclosing closed session votes is "something we're not supposed to do."
"I'm hoping to see documentation of that in writing — which meeting, which vote and so forth — so that we can get to the bottom of this," Filseth said. "And I hope we can see that soon."
Kou was one of two council members, along with Greg Tanaka, who voted Monday against eliminating the residents-only requirement at Foothills Park. Both are seeking a second four-year term in Tuesday's election.
Comments
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thank you Lydia for letting residents know of the lawsuit. Why should this not be public knowledge? Like so many other "closed sessions" much happens which is hidden from residents who have a right to know what is going on. How can what we now know was a decision to settle a lawsuit result in "no reportable action"? what happened to transparency?
And the boy Mayor should not rebuke anyone; his role in this fiasco is well know with his protesting to open the Preserve, saying civil rights should never be put to a vote and not scheduling the 2nd reading of democratically decided City Council decision on the plan to open Foothills Preserve.
Guess democracy is also under attack in Palo Alto. Don't get what you want so sue!
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The "boy mayor" should follow Lydia's lead and try polling the residents / taxpayers here on OUR priorities like she did here AND on budget priorities instead of reflexively trashing and dismissing anyone with the temerity to disagree with his authoritarian views.
Lydia's polls and surveys SHOULD lead to MORE informed actions by the CC. Good for her for picking up the ball on what should be a city and/or council action.
But then they've never been known for their outreach and I'm still fuming about their failed "survey" on the RR crossings that didn't even work!
College Terrace
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I feel it’s necessary to comment here. Adrian is my son so I can call him my boy with love. But for you folks to use the term “boy” for a public figure is out of line. It’s embarrassing to see how rude and ungracious Palo Alto folks have become. There are different visions for Palo Alto; we can disagree but we should not be name calling - that bad behaviour trickles down.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
We're out of line when he insults and dismisses everyone else?
Did you miss his recent interview in the SJ Mercury on the new CC candidates where he said Web Link
" In an interview, Fine said he chose not to run again because “there is no one I would like to serve with”, pointing to his past years of experience with council colleagues and the slate of candidates seeking open seats. "
How immature, ungracious and disrespectful of your son to dismiss the people with whom he serves and the people running just as he's routinely dismissed residents and our opinions.
Yup, rudeness is embarrassing and ungracious.
Barron Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Adrian Fine's first allegation was that attendance at a close session is confidential.
1. Factually wrong. It is part of the public record -- see the Action Minutes for that meeting that documents Fine's arrival to 5:22pm and departure at 7:45pm: Web Link
2. Lydia Kou's supposed breach of confidentiality was in an email sent 27 minutes *before* the scheduled start of the Council meeting, so it could *not* have come from the closed session.
Adrian Fine's second allegation was Lydia Kou breached confidentiality by revealing that Council had voted in closed session to settle the lawsuit. This supposedly occurred in an email of Wednesday 28 October at 7:05pm to her supporters. However, this action had been revealed implicitly by the Staff Report published the afternoon of Thursday 22 October 22 - 6 days before. The Staff Report was for a public vote by Council to settle and included a detailed presentation of changes to the existing ordinance -- something that would not have been so specific without a vote of Council in the closed session. I published this trivial inference 39 hours before Kou's email in my blog (Web Link).
Disclosure: I am a member of Lydia Kou's campaign team.
Disclaimer: This is a personal statement based on my knowledge of the facts. It is not a statement from the Kou campaign, nor has it been influenced, nor even seen by other members of the Kou campaign.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
" In an interview, Fine said he chose not to run again because “there is no one I would like to serve with”
Given the city council is elected by and represents a majority of Palo Alto residents, the statement speaks for itself.
College Terrace
43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
When council member Kou asked mayor Fine to make public his accusations, I gasped when he said he had already sent that information out to the media.
Mayor Fine's sudden and unprofessional attempt to publicly rebuke and humiliate council member Kou and his response uttered with apparent smug satisfaction that he had already gone behind her back to pass on the information to the media was a jaw-dropping demonstration of animosity and childish backstabbing that should be beneath the mayor of Palo Alto.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
Thanks, gary_f, for taking responsibility for having raised Adrian to show disrespect for his responsibility to the citizens of Palo Alto and disrespect for his fellow council members. "Boy" is one of the milder descriptors he deserves.
Adobe-Meadow
21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Help me understand why the decision to open Foothill Preserve, an issue with far reaching, community changing ramifications, was claimed by city leadership without a general consensus from Palo Altans? Please know that I have read everything published about this. Lydia Kou's survey should have been sent by city council to every citizen of Palo Alto, or, better still, put up for a vote by Palo Altans. This is a hugely important issue which should have called for exhaustive citizen input. Instead, we had arrogant CC members who made incredible remarks and carried onward, uncaring for and disregarding the sentiment of the vast majority of Palo Altans. Yet again, the use of Palo Alto land has been taken away from control by Palo Altans, who pay the price in every way.