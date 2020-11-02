Vote 2020: Follow Palo Alto Online's election night coverage

• East Palo Alto City Council

• Ravenswood City School District Board of Education

• Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees

• Santa Clara County Board of Education - Trustee Area 1

• Measure O (Palo Alto Unified parcel tax renewal)

• Measure S (Valley Water parcel tax extension)

• Measure V (East Palo Alto transient occupancy tax increase)

At 10 p.m., Palo Alto Online is taking its coverage live through a one-hour broadcast with The Almanac and Midpen Media Center. The program will bring viewers the most current local election results and be hosted by Editor Jocelyn Dong, along with former Palo Alto City Council member Vic Ojakian and Henrietta Burroughs, director of the East Palo Alto Media Center.

Palo Alto Online and Almanac reporters will join the broadcast to interview select candidates. Watch a livestream of the program on Palo Alto Online's YouTube channel, MidPen Media Center's website or local cable channel 30.

Voter turnout

If you're wondering how Palo Alto's voter turnout is going, with just one day until Election Day, 63% of Palo Alto voters have cast their ballots. For context, in 2016, Palo Alto's overall voter turnout topped 87%.

Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters statistics show that as of Nov. 1, nearly 68% of the city's Democrats have voted already, 58% of Republicans and 57% of those with no party affiliation. Among the other political groups, the city's 57 Peace and Freedom party members have the lowest return rate, at 45%. But everyone can still turn in their ballots at drop boxes, by mail if postmarked by Nov. 3 and at in-person voting centers, which are open through 8 p.m. Election Day.

For those who have yet to vote, coverage of this election's candidates and measures is available through our election guide, which can be found here. Our editorial board's recommendations for select races and measures, plus all state propositions, can be found here.

An inside look: What happened to your ballot after it left your hands

The security of your ballot and the speedy tallying of votes is of utmost importance to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, whose office has been processing ballots throughout October waiting for the big day.

Here's an inside look at what happens once ballots reach the Registrar's office.