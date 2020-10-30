PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposal to expand Foothills Park access; review of Castilleja growth plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 2.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to adopt a proposal to expand access to Foothills Park to nonresidents and to approve a policy for use of construction cameras at California Avenue parking garage and at the new bike bridge over U.S. Highway 101. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to continue its public hearing on the proposed conditional-use permit for Castilleja School, which is looking to rebuild its campus at 1310 Bryant St. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. View the full aegnda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 996 8860 1674.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the Utilities Department's legislative guidelines, consider a recommendation on the 2025 Base Resource Power Supply Contract for the Central Valley project with Western Area Power Administration, discuss the costs and staffing impacts of electrification and consider the electric vehicle charger needs assessment. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 996 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to continue its review of Castilleja School's proposal to rebuild its campus at 1310 Bryant St. and to construct an underground garage. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 942 5837 0735.