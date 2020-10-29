Menlo School to livestream 'Dracula' over Halloween weekend

From the comfort of your couch, you can livestream Menlo School Drama department's "Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors" during Halloween weekend.

The Atherton school's play reimagines Bram Stoker's Gothic horror novel and is reminiscent of classic radio dramas broadcast in the 1930s and 1940s, according to a Menlo Drama press release. The production will include suspense, punchlines and sound effects created by students for an immersive audio experience.

"After reading the script last summer, I knew immediately that it was the perfect elixir for times like this," said Steven Minning, director of creative arts and Upper School Drama at Menlo School, about why he chose "Dracula" as the fall play.

The play, which was written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, follows Count Dracula as he travels to England to seduce the woman of his dreams. Developed at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the show premiered at The Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, Florida, last year and has been optioned for a Broadway production once Broadway reopens. Menlo School is the first high school to produce it.

"Dracula" will be performed at Menlo School's new Spieker Center for Performing Arts, while simultaneously being streamed to the listeners and viewers at home.