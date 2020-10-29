News

Car erupts in flames after rollover crash in Palo Alto Hills

No one found inside the vehicle or neighboring area, battalion chief says

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Resident Mark Nadim describes the scene of a car fire in the Palo Alto Hills on Oct. 28. Footage courtesy Mark Nadim.

A driver who missed a turn in the Palo Alto Hills caused their vehicle to roll over and burst into flames on Wednesday night, igniting nearby trees, according to a Palo Alto Fire Department battalion chief.

Resident Mark Nadim, who described the vehicle as a luxury car, said the driver was traveling at high speeds up Alexis Drive just north of Page Mill Road, missed the first turn and flipped over, resting against a tree. The car then burst into flames. A video that Nadim provided shows a large column of smoke and flames. Multiple explosions can be heard as the car's windows blew out.

At 9:18 p.m., the Fire Department responded to a call for a medical emergency related to the crash, which was about a half-mile away from the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club. The call was upgraded to a fire and a rescue response, Battalion Chief Stephen Lindsey said. No one was found in the vehicle nor in the neighboring area. Police searched down the road looking for the driver, he said.

The fire ignited the surrounding trees and destroyed the vehicle. Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze after about 20 to 30 minutes. It took about two hours overall to extinguish the flames, he said.

Alexis Drive, which is in the Palo Alto Hills neighborhood, is adjacent to an open space area. The fire was "in a good area with greenspace and nest to a manicured lawn," he said.

Multiple fire vehicles and police officers responded to the scene. Police are investigating the crash, Lindsey said. The Police Department didn't respond to a request for information as of Thursday afternoon.

A gate and vegetation were damaged by a rollover crash and subsequent car fire on Alexis Drive in Palo Alto on Oct. 28. Courtesy Mark Nadim.

