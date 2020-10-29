Car erupts in flames after rollover crash in Palo Alto Hills

A driver who missed a turn in the Palo Alto Hills caused their vehicle to roll over and burst into flames on Wednesday night, igniting nearby trees, according to a Palo Alto Fire Department battalion chief.

Slideshow Fire crews spent about two hours extinguishing a car that caught on fire after a rollover crash on Alexis Drive on Oct. 28. Courtesy Palo Alto Professional Firefighters. Two Palo Alto firefighters work to extinguish a car fire on Alexis Drive on Oct. 28. Courtesy Palo Alto Professional Firefighters. Previous Next

Resident Mark Nadim, who described the vehicle as a luxury car, said the driver was traveling at high speeds up Alexis Drive just north of Page Mill Road, missed the first turn and flipped over, resting against a tree. The car then burst into flames. A video that Nadim provided shows a large column of smoke and flames. Multiple explosions can be heard as the car's windows blew out.

At 9:18 p.m., the Fire Department responded to a call for a medical emergency related to the crash, which was about a half-mile away from the Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club. The call was upgraded to a fire and a rescue response, Battalion Chief Stephen Lindsey said. No one was found in the vehicle nor in the neighboring area. Police searched down the road looking for the driver, he said.

The fire ignited the surrounding trees and destroyed the vehicle. Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze after about 20 to 30 minutes. It took about two hours overall to extinguish the flames, he said.

Alexis Drive, which is in the Palo Alto Hills neighborhood, is adjacent to an open space area. The fire was "in a good area with greenspace and nest to a manicured lawn," he said.