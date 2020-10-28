In alignment with teachers, district does not recommend livestreaming for middle, high schools

Palo Alto Unified is not recommending that its middle and high schools reopen with livestreaming in January, which would allow students learning from home to remotely watch classes as they are happening in person.
On a survey of secondary teachers this week, 64% of those who responded said they are "strongly against any form of livestreaming in any circumstance." About 36% disagreed with that statement, and 24% said they would be willing to simultaneously teach students in person and over Zoom. Of 447 secondary teachers, 330 have responded to the survey, according to the district.
Seventy-three percent of secondary students and families, meanwhile, said on a survey that they see livestreaming as a "viable option" for distance learning.
Some high school teachers who called into Tuesday's school board meeting said livestreaming would place an undue burden on teachers and that the district hadn't provided enough information to teachers about how it would work on the ground.
"Teaching via Zoom as we are currently, takes all my attention and skills," said Gunn High School Spanish teacher Elizabeth Matchett. "I think I'm doing it pretty well given its limitations, but I earnestly desire to be with my students … however, the very thought of trying to do both simultaneously makes my head spin."
Superintendent Don Austin said that livestreaming should remain on the table as a potential option but that he's not recommending it right now for the middle and high schools.
"We're very much in favor of continuing with the same distance approach that we have currently," he said. "I feel like there's anxiety around something that we're not proposing."
Teachers also criticized the survey they received as binary, "biased" and lacking explanation of specific proposals and the opportunity to provide open-ended comments.
Palo Alto High School English teacher David Cohen, speaking on behalf of the teachers union, said that sending a survey out to students and families about the viability of livestreaming before it had been fully discussed with teachers is "like offering restaurant patrons a daily special without checking with the chef about what's available."
Paly parent Deb Whitman said if teachers are worried that livestreaming is too big of an ask, "We should be asking them, 'What do you need to make livestreaming work?'"
The district is moving forward with a tentative plan that would continue distance learning as is for the middle and high schools but add the option of a hybrid model that was proposed several months ago, with two groups of students alternating coming to campus two days a week and learning remotely three days a week. Palo Alto Unified teachers will continue to provide online instruction rather than a third-party vendor, which the district had considered.
If asked to make that decision today, 61% of students and families who responded to the survey said they would choose the hybrid model and 39%, full distance learning. But nearly half of respondents said they didn't have enough information to make that decision.
Austin has been a firm advocate for reopening schools as soon as safely possible, particularly for students who are struggling with remote learning and need face-to-face support, despite the fact that the quality of distance learning has improved since schools first closed in the spring.
"There's a difference between being vastly improved and nowhere near the experience of attending a high school," he said. "I just don't want to confuse those two things. You cannot replicate interactions."
In response to a question from Gunn student board representative Thomas Li about whether teachers who don't want to come back to work in person will be forced to, Austin said the district's top focus is student needs. (Employees who have gone through a formal process with human resources for staying at home, such as those with an underlying health condition, will be prioritized, he said.)
Li also told the board that some high school students who plan to choose full distance learning are worried they'll be behind their peers who return to school in person.
"They want equal access to teachers and to course options, instructional hours, synchronous learning," he said. "A lot of students are worried they're going to be indirectly penalized for choosing distance learning because resources or attention will be diverted to hybrid students at their expense."
Board member Jennifer DiBrienza asked whether the district is preparing for the increased risk of families traveling over Thanksgiving and winter break and then students coming to campuses in person. Austin said other school districts are asking families traveling for the holidays to self-quarantine for a certain number of days before returning to schools.
The board will discuss a final version of the reopening plan for secondary schools at its next meeting on Nov. 10. Families will be asked to choose between the hybrid model and committing to full distance learning the next day, on Nov. 11.
Comments
Why not let teachers who do not want to attend "in person" stream into classrooms?
Streaming is the "new normal"
Come on PAUSD.
I am puzzled by the question: what do the teachers want?
The teachers firmly rejected a return to classes a few months ago. Now they are saying that they do not want online either. So what do they want: to do nothing while they are paid a full salary? And how does that help our students?
This is about our students. Offering a choice between hybrid and online is probably the best thing for them.
By all accounts, the teachers did not do well in Palo Alto last spring. In many places, the teachers did well. My grandchildren had a good experience educationally.
@rsmithjr
Unless secondary teachers record lectures for students at home, hybrid means 2 days per week with NO INSTRUCTION. This is called a flipped classroom in PAUSD jargon.
Right now high school teachers are already cutting / have cut material on the shorter distance learning schedule. And, now hybrid will offer even less instruction.
Please advocate for streaming.
I am a parent who originally wish live streaming, but have second thoughts while I was listening the board meeting last night. If live streaming is the traditional way of teaching and Kids at home just watch the class including hygienic transition and so on. Well...It will look like watching outside over the window just like Dr. Austin mentioned. and It will create incredible mental and physical burden to teachers who need to take care of in person students and at home students at the same time. It will be like chef who cooks, serves the table at the same time. Both hybrid and DL quality will go down. Lose and lose situation. I was so glad to see teachers advocated themselves to make the best teaching environment which will benefit our kids eventually. I guess since DL was overall satisfied in given pandemic situation, leave DL as it is and focus on Hybrid model on reopening will be most appropriate! Thanks for everyone working hard for our community.
I think there needs to be more understanding of "live stream". Teachers currently have the camera that is on their computer unless they have purchased their own separate camera. If teachers need to be in front of that camera while delivering material to their students then the advantages of being in person are almost nil. Teachers will not be able to use all of their board space, will not be able to do demonstrations that take up more space than that little camera can capture and will not be able to walk around the classroom at all - they likely will need to sit in front of their computer. This means the in person students don't gain anything academically and it could be a disadvantage for the kids at home trying to understand the Zoom with the teacher in a mask. If the classrooms were equipped with multiple cameras or a high quality mounted camera etc then I can see how this would be a viable option (and I think this is what is happening at some of the private schools that live stream). I am not saying I am opposed to it, I just think we need more information on how it will work/look.
Live streaming is being implemented in thousands of colleges and schools successfully. Other schools have understood we need a long term solution that supports students from home in the long run. They are investing to get into this model early and iterate and make it better over time.
Even in the Bay Area, all independent schools, San Jose Unified and Milpitas Unified have already declared or implemented plans for live streaming. Not to mention Stanford in our backyard.
At its simplest form, all our PAUSD secondary teachers are live streaming from their home today. The first step could be simply moving teachers to their classrooms, connecting webcams and lanyard mics and then phasing in a few students on rotation. The experience can be optimized with best practices, training, configuration and technology. There is a growing community of live streaming classrooms, and just like every other major disruption, it will get better over time. I believe this is the model of the future. I wish our district would help investigate options, incent our teachers to try new methods, and invest in making this model move forward.
Here's a good example of a 7th grade hybrid live streaming class in action: Web Link
Let me put a little context into this.
Nationally and globally, a huge amount of education and training is done online. It includes both pre-recorded videos, software, and live streaming.
R&D has been done for sixty years now, much of it in this area. This was my career actually.
During that period, the PAUSD has always wanted to avoid online instruction in all of its forms. This is unfortunate.
There are any number of schools that were pretty much ready. Others jumped in and succeeded. PAUSD did not and is still conflicted about what it should be going.
This pandemic is not finished. All of the signs are that we are in a major increase in cases (and eventually deaths) all of over the country and in much of the world.
Sorry, but it may be quite a while before something "normal" is back. Even then, online is here to stay for a lot of reasons.
Not only was the survey confusing, but it was open for a VERY short time. Thousands of parents and students did not have time to weigh in before noon on a Friday. Further, it asked us to weigh in on models that were NOT laid out or described in the survey. Spell out what hybrid means to PAUSD secondary because a LOT of options have been described and I hear hybrid meaning different things to different people.
Major decisions should NOT be made from that survey. It came across as yet another way for decision-makers to pretend to ask for feedback so Dr. Austin can complain about Palo Alto to his colleagues via Twitter.
You may have been immersed in this for months, but the vast majority of parents are focused on their jobs and families and only a minority are watching every minute of each board meeting. We don't work in education and need you to clearly spell out the options AND the rationale for them well before we need to make a decision. If that decision surprises you next month - once the details are finally provided - look at the handling of this survey and poor communications for the reason.
Thank you @Paly and JLS parent for the link to an example livestreaming hybrid class. I found it very helpful and hope others that are concerned will as well.
The current plan for in-person hybrid is inadequate and disappointing. Our student interests are not being represented and a district that is funded at 25k per student per year can surely serve students better. The current no-streaming hybrid plan will:
-- Reduce synchornized instruction time per course:
-- The "normal" (pre-pandemic) was 225 minutes per week.
-- Current (remote) instruction is 180 minutes a week
-- Proposed hybrid will be only 105 minutes a week (30 minute remote and 75 in person).
Reduction in instruction comes with reduction in content. This impacts more our least resourced students that rely on the school for their education. These are also the students that have greater need for in-person school. This "choice" makes no sense. The 20% reduction that came with remote learning was senseless. And a hybrid that is 47% of "normal" is even less sensible.
-- Current hybrid incentivizes students that are not well or had been exposed to show up to school. This is not something I think we want in a pandemic.
-- The change will needlessly completely shuffle students schedules, breaking essentially every single class between students that choose hybrid to those that chose remote. Most high school core courses are full year courses. Don dismissed that schedule change as a "math problem." The consequences are so much more than that.
-- Don spoke about the importance of "interaction" and said he pushed for in-person school. But the current plan bundles in-person with a significant reduction in instruction. The primary task of school is to provide education --so this does not make sense. I suspect most students, even those that want in-person, would chose remote learning. Perhaps this was the union plan to begin with?
-- Yes, having to teach in-person and livestream at the same time is not completely ideal. But this is the future perhaps. And many schools are successfully doing it. The point is that the proposed alternative is just so much worse.