News

Police alerted to two more attempted home burglaries during wee hours Sunday

In both cases, residents find windows left ajar

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 27, 2020, 5:26 pm 5
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Police are investigating two attempted home burglaries that happened during the early morning hours of Oct. 25 on Channing Avenue and South Court. Map created via Google Maps.

News of recent burglaries and attempted burglaries in Palo Alto led two residents to come forward to report someone tried to enter their homes during the early morning hours on Sunday, police said.

The two new incidents bring the city's total to six burglaries or attempted burglaries that happened within a two-week span, police said in a press release Tuesday. In response, the agency announced plans this week to increase overnight patrols in marked and unmarked vehicles in residential neighborhoods.

One of the attempted burglaries happened sometime between 3:15 and 4:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Channing Avenue, just off Middlefield Road. A man in his 30s said he woke up to sounds of rattling and banging, which caused his young child to wake up and cry, according to police.

He walked around his home and found a living room window was left slightly open. The man then comforted his child and went back to sleep, according to police.

When the man learned about the recent overnight burglaries, he contacted police on Monday around 10 a.m. An investigation indicated that the would-be burglar tried to pry open the locked window but a security rod blocked them from entering the residence, according to the release.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Police were alerted to another attempted home burglary on Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. in the city's St. Claire Gardens neighborhood. A woman in her 90s told police of suspicious circumstances at her home in the 3300 block of South Court early Sunday.

Around 3:15 a.m. that day, she woke up to light from a flashlight coming from her backyard and went back to sleep when she didn't hear any noise. Later that morning, she found her unlocked side yard gate was open and a screen removed from a bathroom window, which was partially open, police said. No one gained access inside.

She decided to report the incident to police after a family member informed her of recent overnight burglaries in the city, the release states.

No video from home surveillance systems was available for either attempted burglary, police said.

The residents whose homes were or nearly were burglarized didn't come face to face with whoever carried out the crime, police said. There's no evidence that the burglar or burglars stepped into occupied bedrooms.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

The other attempted burglary happened at 5:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Fulton Street. A woman in her 70s reported a "rattling" noise from her back door and heard someone running from her side yard, according to police.

More stories
Palo Alto police increase patrols after attempted home burglary
Police are increasing their overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods after learning about an attempted burglary that happened Sunday.
Electronics go missing in overnight home burglary as couple slept
For the third time this month, police are investigating a home burglary that happened during the early morning hours while the residents were asleep.
Police on search for duo in overnight crime spree
Palo Alto detectives are investigating an early morning crime spree after burglars entered two homes, prowled a third property and stole a car from another.

Detectives are also investigating three early morning home burglaries that happened earlier this month. Two happened on Oct. 12 at two homes, one on Gailen Avenue where two two bikes were stolen and another on Nathan Way where a purse went missing, police said. The third was on Thursday at a Hamilton Avenue residence, where a couple lost electronics and car keys, though no vehicle was taken.

The Police Department considers overnight residential burglaries "extremely rare," though it notes the recent incidents are exceptions. The agency recommends the public take precautions to prevent their homes from getting burglarized, such as locking side yard gates and leaving a spare key with a neighbor instead of in a hidden place outside of their residence. More crime prevention tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.

Anyone with information about the recent burglaries and attempted burglaries is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Police alerted to two more attempted home burglaries during wee hours Sunday

In both cases, residents find windows left ajar

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 27, 2020, 5:26 pm

News of recent burglaries and attempted burglaries in Palo Alto led two residents to come forward to report someone tried to enter their homes during the early morning hours on Sunday, police said.

The two new incidents bring the city's total to six burglaries or attempted burglaries that happened within a two-week span, police said in a press release Tuesday. In response, the agency announced plans this week to increase overnight patrols in marked and unmarked vehicles in residential neighborhoods.

One of the attempted burglaries happened sometime between 3:15 and 4:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Channing Avenue, just off Middlefield Road. A man in his 30s said he woke up to sounds of rattling and banging, which caused his young child to wake up and cry, according to police.

He walked around his home and found a living room window was left slightly open. The man then comforted his child and went back to sleep, according to police.

When the man learned about the recent overnight burglaries, he contacted police on Monday around 10 a.m. An investigation indicated that the would-be burglar tried to pry open the locked window but a security rod blocked them from entering the residence, according to the release.

Police were alerted to another attempted home burglary on Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. in the city's St. Claire Gardens neighborhood. A woman in her 90s told police of suspicious circumstances at her home in the 3300 block of South Court early Sunday.

Around 3:15 a.m. that day, she woke up to light from a flashlight coming from her backyard and went back to sleep when she didn't hear any noise. Later that morning, she found her unlocked side yard gate was open and a screen removed from a bathroom window, which was partially open, police said. No one gained access inside.

She decided to report the incident to police after a family member informed her of recent overnight burglaries in the city, the release states.

No video from home surveillance systems was available for either attempted burglary, police said.

The residents whose homes were or nearly were burglarized didn't come face to face with whoever carried out the crime, police said. There's no evidence that the burglar or burglars stepped into occupied bedrooms.

The other attempted burglary happened at 5:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Fulton Street. A woman in her 70s reported a "rattling" noise from her back door and heard someone running from her side yard, according to police.

Detectives are also investigating three early morning home burglaries that happened earlier this month. Two happened on Oct. 12 at two homes, one on Gailen Avenue where two two bikes were stolen and another on Nathan Way where a purse went missing, police said. The third was on Thursday at a Hamilton Avenue residence, where a couple lost electronics and car keys, though no vehicle was taken.

The Police Department considers overnight residential burglaries "extremely rare," though it notes the recent incidents are exceptions. The agency recommends the public take precautions to prevent their homes from getting burglarized, such as locking side yard gates and leaving a spare key with a neighbor instead of in a hidden place outside of their residence. More crime prevention tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.

Anyone with information about the recent burglaries and attempted burglaries is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

John
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
John, Adobe-Meadow
Registered user
5 hours ago
13 people like this

Everyone should recall that the council cut the police budget by 20%... less patrol, less detectives now... but we’re still building that multimillion dollar bike bridge over 101. Nothing like a few home invasions to help people reprioritize.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Mary
Registered user
College Terrace
3 hours ago
Mary, College Terrace
Registered user
3 hours ago
14 people like this

[Post removed.]

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
2 hours ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
2 hours ago
Like this comment

How many homes do burglars have to go to to find unlocked gates, bathroom and living windows open, etc. Are they getting lucky or are unlocked gates and open windows the norm? Lock your gates and close your windows. Burglars are operating overnight (rare) because so many people are home during the day.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

YP
Registered user
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
YP, Crescent Park
Registered user
2 hours ago
8 people like this

Before they cut off comments, which I'm sure they will . Be very afraid of consequences of the movement to demonize/defund/disarm and hinder our police departments. Yes there are bad cops, deal with them. But to go to the extremes suggested by liberal/progressives will only amount to more crime, and we are already seeing this across our country, state and community,

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

TimR
Registered user
Downtown North
36 minutes ago
TimR, Downtown North
Registered user
36 minutes ago
Like this comment

Where were the burglary interrupters when this was happening? Don't they work at night?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Sorry, but further commenting on this topic has been closed.