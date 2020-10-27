In pursuit of reform, Palo Alto looks beyond armed officers

Some of that is already happening. Assistant Police Chief Andrew Bender said the department is going through the process of being included in PERT and that it plans to have a clinician working with officers by the end of the year. He said the PERT program creates a model that many law enforcement agencies are turning to.

On Monday, the council wrestled with broader questions pertaining to police accountability and the department's service model. While the council didn't take any formal actions, council members generally supported expanding the scope of the independent police auditor and shifting some responsibilities away from armed officers.

The council debated the various options during Monday night's wide-ranging discussion about police reform, a topic that has taken on increased urgency since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer. The topic will return to the spotlight on Nov. 2, when council members are set to approve various revisions to the Police Department's use-of-force policies. The changes include an explicit prohibition on techniques that restrict blood and air flow to the head or neck and a more robust section on de-escalation techniques.

But despite general support for the idea, council members and department leadership have yet to reach a clear consensus on what type of model to adopt. The department is looking to join Santa Clara County's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) program, which partners a county clinician with a police officer for calls that involve mental health issues. Some members of council, meanwhile, believe the city should go even further and explore removing certain types of calls from the department's purview altogether.

As Palo Alto prepares to enact police reforms, an idea that continues to gather momentum on the City Council is shifting some of the Police Department's workload from sworn officers to social workers and other unarmed employees.

"We have two right now and we're definitely prepared and going through the process of getting more on board, especially in light of these conversations," Bender told the council. "We see value in them and what they can add to the service to the community."

In addition to seeking PERT participation, the department is looking to hire more community service officers to deal with low-level calls. This includes responding to a non-injury car accident, signing off on citations, investigating parking violations or taking a report about a crime that had occurred.

"The only downside I can think of is the county has only so many slots and only so much money and only so many bodies they can give us," Bender said.

The partnership is far from certain, however. Because PERT is a county program, the city doesn't know what kind of resources it will get.

One idea that the council has already discarded is the prospect of combining the Police Department and the Fire Department into a single "Department of Public Safety." Several council members, most notably Greg Tanaka and Liz Kniss, expressed some enthusiasm for such a model in June, though after further exploration they concurred with staff that such a change would not be suitable for Palo Alto, which is one of few cities in the area that runs its own ambulance service.

The Monday discussion marked the council's transition from the "data gathering" phase of the complex effort to a new stage in which the members identify gaps and flaws in existing policies and programs. The council is scheduled to formally adopt changes to some of these polices on Nov. 16.

"I'm not convinced that if we do have social workers, that they should be part of the Police Department," Cormack said. "In the same way as when you call dispatch you might get a fire resource, you might get a police resource, perhaps you would get social services resources. … I want us to think broadly about how that might be structured."

While council members generally lauded these moves, some argued that the city should consider more dramatic changes. Councilwoman Lydia Kou suggested that the city further explore the service model used in Eugene, Oregon, where clinical professionals replace police officers in responding to calls that involve mentally ill or intoxicated individuals under a program known as CAHOOTS.

"I don't think either of us believes there's a systemic culture of violence in our police department or anything like that, but the Alvarez case is concerning … Had it not been for this video that surfaced months later, no one would have even known about it," Filseth said. "We'd like to understand, how do we make sure that was a one-off thing and an outlier, and not something that goes on every week?"

Each alluded to the 2018 arrest of Gustavo Alvarez at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, which led to a $572,500 settlement from the city. Surveillance footage from the arrest showed Sgt. Wayne Benitez slamming Alvarez head on the hood of a vehicle. Neither he nor any of the other officers involved in the incident had reported that force was used during the arrest (Benitez is now facing misdemeanor assault charges relating to this incident).

DuBois has also been working with Councilman Eric Filseth on reviewing the department's policies on transparency and accountability. Both said they had some concerns about how well officers are complying with a department policy requiring them to report incidents in which they witness a colleague using excessive force.

While the council didn't specify on Monday what kind of changes it wants to see in the auditor contract, Vice Mayor Tom DuBois suggested having the OIR Group conduct annual performance audits on department operations, while Kou recommended having the auditor review the city's agreement with its police unions.

Several council members also said Monday that they would like to expand the scope of the city's independent police auditor, OIR Group. Currently, OIR Group reviews only those use-of-force incidents in which an officer shoots someone, deploys a Taser or is involved in an incident that leads to a complaint. Palo Alto is also the only city on OIR Group's list of clients that excludes internal conflicts within the department from the auditors' scope, auditor Michael Gennaco told the council on Oct. 9.

In pursuit of reform, Palo Alto looks beyond armed officers

City prepares to hire more community service officers, partner with county's behavior health professionals for non-violent crimes