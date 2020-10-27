Former Paly robotics coach files lawsuit alleging harassment, discrimination

A former Palo Alto High computer science teacher and robotics coach who resigned in 2018 has filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging Palo Alto Unified failed to address harassment and retaliation that created a hostile work environment.
The district placed Kathleen Krier on paid leave in October 2018 following concerns voiced by students on the robotics team, including two formal complaints filed through the district's Uniform Complaint Procedure. As the team's new coach at the time, Krier clashed with students and parents over tightening safety procedures in the campus lab, which has a strong student-led culture. She resigned the week after she was placed on administrative leave.
Krier's complaint alleges that she was discriminated against based on her gender and sexual orientation (she identifies as a lesbian) and that the Paly robotics Boosters group retaliated against her for making efforts to diversify the team. She is seeking at least $450,000 in damages as well as attorney fees.
Superintendent Don Austin said the district has not yet been served with the lawsuit but that General Counsel Komey Vishakan is reviewing it and will provide an update.
Krier also filed in October a separate civil lawsuit against eight robotics parents and 40 unnamed defendants, alleging they interfered with her employment by trying to remove her as head coach. In this case, she's seeking $600,000 in damages as well as legal costs.
In August 2018, at a meeting held for Krier to meet the robotics students for the first time, Boosters members were also in attendance. One told her that a woman could not be a robotics coach and another repeatedly referred to Krier as "he" or "him," according to the lawsuit. These and other remarks "encouraged bias against and harassment" against Krier, her lawsuit alleges.
A few days later, she found a gay pride flag in her office had been broken and was in the trash, according to the lawsuit.
Krier said when the district hired her as head robotics coach, she was asked to address safety problems that had caused student injuries and the team's lack of diversity.
As Krier made the effort to increase diversity among the students in the robotics program, she said she saw discrimination against and harassment of female and minority students. In September 2018, she proposed seven to nine students to be selected for the 2018-19 team, students who she said would have diversified the team. The lawsuit states that the current robotics students chose two of them after a discussion that was "derogatory" and "highly offensive" to Krier.
After this meeting, she drove home and took a nap. Afterward, she discovered her car windshield had been broken, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit describes the student complaints as a pressure campaign and retaliation led by some team members and Booster parents who wanted to remove her from her position as coach.
Krier alleges her supervisors at Paly and other administrators should have known about the alleged harassment and failed to address it.
"PAUSD, through its officers, directors, managing agents, or supervisory employees, intentionally created or knowingly permitted working conditions to exist that were so intolerable that a reasonable person in (Krier's) position would have had no reasonable alternative except to resign," the lawsuit states. She "resigned because of those working conditions."
Comments
I understood that Krier was hired by PAUSD w out having the requisite certification required for teaching computer science and that was a big part of the reason she had to go. Beyond that I understood she made racist and discriminatory remarks to students, which prompted their complaints. Parents stood up for their kids and spoke up on their behalf, is what I understood.
It sounds entirely believable that parents and students made her life uncomfortable enough to push her over the edge. Doesn't excuse her behavior. Also, the Paly administrators seem to have asked her to increase the diversity in the program and when she did that and received push back from parents/students, the administration threw her under the bus using her outbursts as their excuse.
Paly has long been a place where the administration doesn't do anything until a big enough stink is made of the situation. Students had to go to a board meeting to be heard when the administration ignored them. Then, once it became public, they got rid of Krier. Same thing happened with the Water Polo coach. Parent made a public stink and they fired the coach to appease the parent.
Yet, when students are assaulted, the school protects the aggressors and not the victims. When students get injured, it's the students that get blamed. It's never the fault of the school and the culture they've developed by allowing programs, such as Robotics and Athletics to run without proper oversight from the administration. Gunn Robotics had a Title IX issue last year that was also covered by this paper.
Maybe if the administrators did their job and paid attention to what was actually going on in the extracurricular activities, these issues wouldn't continue to happen.
Under California Ed code, diversity is not a factor to be used for inclusion in a competitive, cut team. Does Debate or any athletics teams have diversity quotas at Paly? Seems this coach and school admin might have been involved in pushing something against the rules. When they were called out, they blamed students and parents. More investigation into forcing these quota might be needed. Additionally, I believe the complaints against her that were filed were for behavior and that is what students said at the Board meeting where they presented a petition. This was a terrible hire from PAUSD and terrible handling of the situation which families that stood up to her are still paying for.
@Curious exactly. The way the coach tried to increase diversity was not compliant with the law. I don't know the exact board policy / ed code. Like even if both the coach and students wanted to accept certain students to reach diversity targets, it still wouldn't be allowed. Who told her this was a good idea, and then to publicly defend it and get quoted in articles?
The story I heard was that both the coach and the administrators were new at the time, and neither knew how the robotics team worked. It's one thing if the coach were trying to make informed and methodical improvements. But from what I was told she doubled back on her policies repeatedly, citing new directives from admin. She pushed out the mentors that the students went to for help and the students were left without a voice. They went to Paly admin, filed complaints, but were brushed off for weeks. So eventually it went public.
Also regarding her certification, she had a CTE Information and Communication Technologies teaching credential. That does authorize her to teach computer science, so Paly didn't technically do anything wrong there. Web Link
The requirements for getting a CTE credential versus a single subject credential in math or the supplementary CS authorization are different though. Some teachers happen to have both, but many do not.