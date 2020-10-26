News

Palo Alto police increase patrols after attempted home burglary

Sunday morning incident comes on the heels of three residential burglaries over the past two weeks

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 26, 2020, 9:55 am 5
Time to read: about 2 minutes

An attempted home burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Fult\on Street on Oct. 25. Map created via Google Maps.

Palo Alto police are increasing their overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods after learning about an attempted burglary that they say occurred on Fulton Street on Sunday morning, the fourth such incident in the last two weeks.

Police said the latest incident occurred in the 1100 block of Fulton Street, a block away from Middlefield Road. A woman in her 70s called the dispatch center at 5:23 a.m to report that she had been awakened by the sound of "rattling" at her back door, according to a Palo Alto Police Department news release. When she went to investigate, the woman allegedly heard the sound of someone running from her side yard. She then called the police.

The investigation showed that the intruder entered the home's rear yard through an unlocked side yard gate and then removed two screens from windows, police said. The person may have also slid open a window that was left ajar, according to the news release.

Police searched the neighborhood with a canine from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety but could not locate the intruder, who remains at large, police said. There is no surveillance video of the incident.

More stories
Electronics go missing in overnight home burglary as couple slept
For the third time this month, police are investigating a home burglary that happened during the early morning hours while the residents were asleep, the department said in a press release Friday.
Police on search for duo in overnight crime spree
Palo Alto police detectives are investigating an early Monday morning crime spree after burglars entered two homes, prowled a third property and stole a car from another.

Police said they are increasing patrols and investigating possible links between the Sunday incident and the other three recent ones that occurred in Palo Alto. In those cases, residents remained asleep and discovered personal property missing when they awoke. Police are also looking at similar crimes that have been reported in other cities, the news release states. As of Monday morning, it is unknown if all four Palo Alto cases are related, the news release states.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

There have not been any confrontations between suspects and residents in the Palo Alto cases, police said, and no evidence that the suspects had entered occupied bedrooms. The news release notes that overnight residential burglaries remain extremely rare in Palo Alto, with most burglaries occurring during the day, when homes are unoccupied.

Police are recommending that residents put locks on side yard gates and secure all windows and doors overnight. Additional tips are available at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto police increase patrols after attempted home burglary

Sunday morning incident comes on the heels of three residential burglaries over the past two weeks

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 26, 2020, 9:55 am

Palo Alto police are increasing their overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods after learning about an attempted burglary that they say occurred on Fulton Street on Sunday morning, the fourth such incident in the last two weeks.

Police said the latest incident occurred in the 1100 block of Fulton Street, a block away from Middlefield Road. A woman in her 70s called the dispatch center at 5:23 a.m to report that she had been awakened by the sound of "rattling" at her back door, according to a Palo Alto Police Department news release. When she went to investigate, the woman allegedly heard the sound of someone running from her side yard. She then called the police.

The investigation showed that the intruder entered the home's rear yard through an unlocked side yard gate and then removed two screens from windows, police said. The person may have also slid open a window that was left ajar, according to the news release.

Police searched the neighborhood with a canine from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety but could not locate the intruder, who remains at large, police said. There is no surveillance video of the incident.

Police said they are increasing patrols and investigating possible links between the Sunday incident and the other three recent ones that occurred in Palo Alto. In those cases, residents remained asleep and discovered personal property missing when they awoke. Police are also looking at similar crimes that have been reported in other cities, the news release states. As of Monday morning, it is unknown if all four Palo Alto cases are related, the news release states.

There have not been any confrontations between suspects and residents in the Palo Alto cases, police said, and no evidence that the suspects had entered occupied bedrooms. The news release notes that overnight residential burglaries remain extremely rare in Palo Alto, with most burglaries occurring during the day, when homes are unoccupied.

Police are recommending that residents put locks on side yard gates and secure all windows and doors overnight. Additional tips are available at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
4 hours ago
3 people like this

Lock your gates. Don't leave your windows ajar. Glad he didn't break in.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Lee Forrest
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Lee Forrest, Crescent Park
Registered user
3 hours ago
10 people like this

Does the PAPD still have its Neighborhood Watch Program whereby neighbors are advised to keep an eye on suspicious activities (i.e. strangers roaming about the locale) & contacting the police department to investigate?

Crescent Park due to its close proximity to EPA & 101 has always been a potential area for residential burglaries & the same can be said of the Amarillo/Greer Park neighborhood due to its ease of getaway access via Oregon Expressway to 101.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

BPObserver
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
BPObserver, Barron Park
Registered user
3 hours ago
22 people like this

Shocking! Our elected leaders empty the prisons, reduce penalties for crimes, remove requirements for bail and now reduce our police budget. How could this lead to more crime? Just shocking...

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Whatever
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Whatever, Adobe-Meadow
Registered user
2 hours ago
12 people like this

[Post removed.]

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Samuel L
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Samuel L, Duveneck/St. Francis
Registered user
1 hour ago
4 people like this

@BPObserver - I'm sure it has at least something to do with the fact that due the country's poor response to COVID, we're still seeing record numbers of cases, which means that the country needs to stay in semi lockdown. As a result, people have lost their jobs and some turn to crime.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Sorry, but further commenting on this topic has been closed.