Palo Alto police increase patrols after attempted home burglary

Palo Alto police are increasing their overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods after learning about an attempted burglary that they say occurred on Fulton Street on Sunday morning, the fourth such incident in the last two weeks.
Police said the latest incident occurred in the 1100 block of Fulton Street, a block away from Middlefield Road. A woman in her 70s called the dispatch center at 5:23 a.m to report that she had been awakened by the sound of "rattling" at her back door, according to a Palo Alto Police Department news release. When she went to investigate, the woman allegedly heard the sound of someone running from her side yard. She then called the police.
The investigation showed that the intruder entered the home's rear yard through an unlocked side yard gate and then removed two screens from windows, police said. The person may have also slid open a window that was left ajar, according to the news release.
Police searched the neighborhood with a canine from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety but could not locate the intruder, who remains at large, police said. There is no surveillance video of the incident.
Police said they are increasing patrols and investigating possible links between the Sunday incident and the other three recent ones that occurred in Palo Alto. In those cases, residents remained asleep and discovered personal property missing when they awoke. Police are also looking at similar crimes that have been reported in other cities, the news release states. As of Monday morning, it is unknown if all four Palo Alto cases are related, the news release states.
There have not been any confrontations between suspects and residents in the Palo Alto cases, police said, and no evidence that the suspects had entered occupied bedrooms. The news release notes that overnight residential burglaries remain extremely rare in Palo Alto, with most burglaries occurring during the day, when homes are unoccupied.
Police are recommending that residents put locks on side yard gates and secure all windows and doors overnight. Additional tips are available at cityofpaloalto.org/StopCrime.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Comments
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Lock your gates. Don't leave your windows ajar. Glad he didn't break in.
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Does the PAPD still have its Neighborhood Watch Program whereby neighbors are advised to keep an eye on suspicious activities (i.e. strangers roaming about the locale) & contacting the police department to investigate?
Crescent Park due to its close proximity to EPA & 101 has always been a potential area for residential burglaries & the same can be said of the Amarillo/Greer Park neighborhood due to its ease of getaway access via Oregon Expressway to 101.
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Shocking! Our elected leaders empty the prisons, reduce penalties for crimes, remove requirements for bail and now reduce our police budget. How could this lead to more crime? Just shocking...
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
[Post removed.]
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@BPObserver - I'm sure it has at least something to do with the fact that due the country's poor response to COVID, we're still seeing record numbers of cases, which means that the country needs to stay in semi lockdown. As a result, people have lost their jobs and some turn to crime.