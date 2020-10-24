Supporters of Santa Clara Valley Water District clean water measure raise nearly $340K

A clean water and flood protection measure that would extend an existing Santa Clara Valley Water District program indefinitely has nearly $340,000 in its campaign coffers. A bulk of donations have come from unions, the construction and engineering sectors and political action committees, according to the latest financial statements filed with the state.

Measure S would extend an existing property tax with no expiration date until it is rescinded by two-thirds of voters. It would raise approximately $45.5 million annually to fund the Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection program, which pays for flood protection and infrastructure improvements such as rebuilding dams to withstand earthquakes. The program also reduces pollution, toxins and contaminants in waterways, including San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto and the wetlands of San Francisco Bay.

In 2012, voters approved the original property tax by 74%. Known as Measure B, the $67.67 per residence parcel tax is expected to raise $548 million through 2028 for the program. The district has said it wants the tax extended indefinitely to guarantee funding for the projects so they will be completed and won't rely on dwindling revenue from other sources.

The Yes on Measure S campaign has raised $292,654.55 through Oct. 17, according to campaign finance reports filed with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). Of the total, $281,755 were monetary contributions and nearly $11,000 were nonmonetary contributions, namely staff costs. An additional $47,000 in donations were made after Oct. 17 for a total through Wednesday of $339,654, according to a state filing.

The campaign has spent about $330,129 through Oct. 17, largely for mailers, advertising, web and internet services and phone banking, state records show.