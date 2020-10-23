Newcomer Jesse Ladomirak holds fundraising lead in school board race

Another challenger, Matt Nagle , is not accepting campaign contributions and is instead asking people to donate to nonprofits he is passionate about or has connections to.

Challenger Karna Nisewaner raised $2,125 this period for a total to date of about $10,200. She has spent nearly all of her campaign funds, with $184 remaining.

Incumbent and current board President Todd Collins received about $2,400 in contributions during this reporting period. His campaign has raised nearly $20,000 to date, including a $10,000 loan in August from his wife, Elisabeth Einaudi.

She is followed by challenger Katie Causey , who raised $3,928 this period, and incumbent Jennifer DiBrienza , who received $3,850 in contributions.

Challenger Jesse Ladomirak continues to lead fundraising in the Palo Alto school board race, receiving about $7,700 during the most recent reporting period, which covers Sept. 20 through Oct. 17, according to campaign finance reports.

The campaign for Measure O, the schools parcel tax , raised just under $34,000 during this period, with donations from school PTAs and the teachers and classified employees unions as well as a district law firm, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, which gave $7,500.

Collins, who is also seeking a second term, received contributions from entrepreneur Asher Waldfogel ($950); Preston Smith, co-founder and CEO of charter school organization Rocketship Public Schools ($50); and Barbara Klausner, former school board member and former director of nonprofit DreamCatchers ($250). Collins spent about $15,000 during this reporting period and has about $2,300 left in his campaign coffers.

DiBrienza, who is seeking a second term on the board, has raised a total of about $21,400 to date. Her donors this reporting period included district parent Sara Armstrong ($500), former school board member and Stanford Graduate School of Education faculty member Amado Padilla ($100), Palo Alto University President Maureen O'Connor ($100) and former school board member and Parents Place director Heidi Emberling ($100).

Causey, a district graduate and community advocate, has raised about $12,000 to date. During this most recent period she received donations from Palo Alto City Council candidate Carolyn "Cari" Templeton ($100), state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo ($150), Assemblymember Evan Low, D-Cupertino ($150) and Susan Kulawik ($1,000), a senior research scientist at the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute. Democratic Activists for Women Now, which works to elect Democratic, progressive and pro-choice women, gave $500 to Causey's campaign in late September.

Ladomirak spent close to $17,000 during this period, primarily on advertising, door hangers and mailers. She has about $7,500 remaining in her campaign coffers.

The recent contributions to Ladomirak, a district parent and co-owner of a San Francisco remodeling company, bring her campaign total to just over $28,000 to date. Donors during this reporting period included Human Relations Commissioner Steven Lee, who's running for City Council ($500); former Palo Alto High School teacher Esther Wojcicki ($250) and the Dean Democratic Club of Silicon Valley ($100).

Newcomer Jesse Ladomirak holds fundraising lead in school board race

Challenger Katie Causey, incumbent Jennifer DiBrienza follow in second and third places