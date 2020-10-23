Electronics go missing in overnight home burglary as couple slept

For the third time this month, Palo Alto police are investigating a home burglary that happened during the early morning hours while the residents were asleep, the department said in a press release Friday.

The burglary happened in the Crescent Park neighborhood, where police dispatch was notified of the theft in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday. A couple in their 60s reported that they woke up and found two exterior doors of their home open, according to the release.

An investigation showed the burglary happened sometime between 4:10 and 6:15 a.m. Someone stepped inside the home to take electronic items and car keys, but no vehicle was stolen, police said.

There was no forced entry into the residence and investigators said the burglar possibly gained access inside with a key hidden outside the home, the release states. Since notifying police of the burglary, the couple have rekeyed their residence and ignition of their car.

Police have no video footage of the burglar from a home surveillance system.