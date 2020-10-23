Cities, organizations put a new spin on Halloween traditions

Midpen Media Movie Nights: Every evening in October, Midpen Media will play five classic films for a Spooky Movie Night experience. The films will air on Channel 30 at 8 p.m. and stream live simultaneously on the Midpen Media Facebook page.

Mask-erade contest: Locals are invited to ditch the traditional Halloween mask and decorate a cloth face covering, then take a selfie and post the photo on Instagram that tags the city at @CityofPaloAlto . Winners will be featured on the city's social media pages.

Jack 'O Jaunt: Pumpkin-carving exhibition along California and University avenues on Oct. 30, 5:30-8 p.m. Winners of categories such as scariest, cutest and most creative pumpkin will receive a $50 gift certificate to a Palo Alto restaurant of their choosing. Strolling, but no gathering, is permitted.

Celebrations of the ghoulish Halloween holiday will look a little different this year, with local public health guidelines encouraging face masks and social distancing and cautioning against door-to-door trick-or-treating. There are still many events being hosted during the days leading up to Oct. 31 and on the spooky night itself.

Finally, Halloween activity ideas for residents and safety tips can be found on the city of Palo Alto's website at cityofpaloalto.org/Halloween .

Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru: Menlo Church in Mountain View hosts an event featuring decorated cars, people dressed in costumes and drive-thru trick-or-treating combined with a canned food drive to benefit the CSA (Community Service Agency). The event takes place on Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 774 Cuesta Drive. Visit menlo.church for information.

Spooky storytime:The Mountain View Public Library is hosting two Halloween-themed storytimes on Zoom for children on Oct. 26, 10-10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under and on Oct. 28, 3:30-4 p.m. for students in grades K-5. Preregistration is required here for event for children ages 5 and here for students in grades K-5.

Monster Bash:The city's Monster Bash, a series of events, includes a trivia night on Oct. 23 and a virtual concert on Oct. 30. The city is also hosting weekly challenges on social media, providing a community recipe e-book and more. Visit mountainview.gov .

Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru: Menlo Church hosts an event featuring decorated cars, people dressed in costumes and drive-thru trick-or-treating combined with a canned food drive to benefit the Ecumenical Hunger Program. The event takes place Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m., at 950 Santa Cruz Ave. Visit menlo.church .

Halloween Hoopla Carnival: Virtual city event includes free storytelling, a juggler, a costume contest and crafts on Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m. Children can also receive a free goody bag in advance of the event. For information and to register, visit menlopark.org .

Day of the Dead Loteria: Menlo Park Library hosts a Day of the Dead-themed loteria game (similar to bingo) for children on Oct. 23, 6-7 p.m., online. For information and to register, visit menlopark.org .

Trunk or Treat: Peninsula Bible Church on Middlefield Road will host its free Trunk or Treat drive-thru for families on Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. Volunteers will decorate car trunks and tailgates, and children can participate in a visual scavenger hunt from the safety of their cars. Guests will be required to stay in their vehicles at all times and wear masks if they choose to roll down their windows. Kids will receive a goody bag at the end of the drive-thru. Visit pbc.org .

Spooktacular library events: The Palo Alto Library offers virtual Halloween-related events all month long and has many tips and resources for a safe and creative Halloween. Events include story times on Oct. 26-30 and Halloween crafts on the library's YouTube channel .

Pumpkin decorating with henna: One-hour class over Zoom hosted by Gamble Garden with Priti Aggarwal to teach viewers how to design a Halloween pumpkin using a custom-made henna paste free of chemicals and dyes. No carving required. The event is scheduled for Oct. 24, 10 a.m. All supplies (pumpkin and henna) are provided. To register, visit gamblegarden.org .

Public Art Scavenger Hunt: A downtown scavenger hunt involving the many whimsical Greg Brown murals. Winners can send the city their funny photos in front of the murals, which will be shared on social media. A printable scavenger hunt list and online map are available.

Once Upon a Midnight Dreary: Palo Alto Players' livestreamed Halloween cabaret show of song and dance and spooky scenes takes place Oct. 23-24 and 29-31 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. for a fee of $20 per household to view the program. Visit paplayers.org for tickets and information.

Midpeninsula cities and residents are gearing up for the holiday in creative and safer ways amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most creative way to safely trick-or-treat contest: City-sponsored virtual contest about creating the most ingenious ways to disburse candy to trick-or-treaters. Community members can share their method through social media posts that tag the city of Palo Alto or by email to [email protected] Winners will be featured on the city's social media pages.

Cities, organizations put a new spin on Halloween traditions

Safer activities abound on the Midpeninsula, from jack-o'-lantern walks to online screenings of spooky movies