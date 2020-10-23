An Alternative View: Why a gag order for Palo Alto city commissioners?

In a proposed new handbook for some 41 members on Palo Alto's boards and commissions, one recommendation from city staff states that these City Council appointees should avoid talking to the press: "Statements to the media should generally be avoided."
That would certainly ensure less transparency in this city. And some commissioners are saying it is a draconian attempt to stifle their First Amendment rights.
Late last year, City Manager Ed Shikada told the council that some commissioners were speaking not as individuals but for the commission and as a result were giving mixed messages to the public. He added his concern that some commissions were talking about items in which the council was not interested.
The council decided that the city should develop standards and guidelines for these commissioners, in a "broad and general way," according to Councilman and then Mayor Eric Filseth. The council did not suggest any rules about talking to the press. Council members Tom DuBois and Alison Cormack were asked to work with staff on general instructions.
Now we have a 33-page single-spaced handbook written by staff, filled with proposed regulations for commissioners. There are seven boards and commissions, all of whom meet regularly. The handbook includes guidelines that not only discourage commissioners from talking to the media but also requires every board to submit a work plan for council approval, which, evidently, would disallow a commission from talking about events that occur during the year, like police-public conflicts and disturbances.
Most upsetting to some commissioners is that the book specifies the council can remove any commissioner at any time for any reason.
Wow! That sure doesn't sound like open government, does it? So if a council has a divided Human Relations Commission, does that mean half the commission can summarily be dismissed because the council doesn't like the recalcitrants who support something like gay marriage? Just asking. But we all need to ask because the rule is so unspecific that it appears to me anyone could be removed at any time at the whim of the council.
I don't like that.
The council started discussing these guidelines at last Monday's meeting, but only commissioners spoke. The topic is on the agenda again this Monday, Oct. 26.
And because I am a journalist, I am particularly concerned about proposed rules that instruct commissioners not to talk to the press, which were first reported by the Daily Post.
Filseth earlier had told me that he was unaware of the rules about talking with the press; DuBois told me that neither he nor Cormack as council reps wrote the report.
I went through the document. In the index, the last item was "Addressing the Media and the Public."
The first part read, "Statements to the media should generally be avoided. If asked, route questions through the Chair in collaboration with the City's Chief Communications Officer." Then it goes on to say: "When addressing the media, observe the following guidelines:
• You must clarify who you represent as the speaker. Are you speaking in your capacity as a BCC (Board, Commission or Committee) Chair or as a private resident? Keep in mind that a member's comments to the press or other public comments are sometimes misinterpreted even though the BCC Chair states that they are speaking for themselves.
• Do not make promises to the public that are binding on the BCC, staff or the City Council.
• Comments to the media or the public should be factual and accurate. Avoid speculation."
So what's a commissioner supposed to do? Avoid talking to the press? But if s/he doesn't, then the person has to follow all these recommendations, which sound like a terrible way for the press (and public!) to know what is really going on at these meetings. Why all this control? And why avoid speculation, like, "I think if we word this right, the council will approve"?
Why can't there just be a single recommendation stating that any commissioner, when talking to the press, should make sure to say she or he is speaking as one member of the commission and offering a view that does not represent the entire commission's views?
One question: I wonder who wanted this gag order for commissioners? Obviously it was buried in this document. Why?
The reaction from commissioners who attended Monday's meeting was negative, as in loud and clear. One said such restrictions would "drastically adjust" a person's decision to serve on a commission or board.
And allowing the council to remove a member for any reason was "dictatorial and unmanageable." Another commissioner said this was "very concerning," especially if removals were for "political reasons." Another commissioner said such rules were a "horrible way to manage someone." And another said it was a way to silence minority voices and opinions and progressive views with which the staff may disagree.
Good for them! I hope the council listened.
The public understands commissioners' views differ from each other. And there is no singular message expected — just look at all the 4-3 council votes. There are usually majority and minority views on any committee, and boards and commissions in Palo Alto are no exception.
And why in the world does the chair of a commission have to work "in collaboration with the City's Chief Communications Officer," a staff person? Commissions should not need any staff approval in making their recommendations to the council.
The council runs the city, not the staff.
Period.
Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the blog "An Alternative View," which can be found here. You can email her at [email protected].
Comments
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
9 minutes ago
Registered user
9 minutes ago
I don't get why Mr. Shikada didn't go after Adrian Fine -- a city council member, not a commissioner -- who was repeatedly and publicly chastised for speaking for the entire city, using city letterhead etc. when in fact he was only speaking for himself, a city councilman "elected" mayor by his other council members.
Given the pro-development majority on the city council who kept appointing other pro-development commissioners is it any wonder that those opposed to that pro-density agenda were speaking out? Shame on this anti-democratic move to silence those opposed.
Registered user
Menlo Park
3 minutes ago
Registered user
3 minutes ago
Do not let the tiny tip of the tail wag the dog.
A commissioner who behaves well outside established norms will be both ineffective and self defeating.
Ignore the aberrant individual and inspire everyone else with trust and confidence.
Peter Carpenter
Former Palo Alto Planning Commissioner
15+ years as a Director of Menlo Park Fire Protection District
Registered user
Community Center
1 minute ago
Registered user
1 minute ago
As a former commissioner, I have been curious about the proposed new handbook.
Given that boards and commissions are chartered to provide recommendations and advice to council, yet council appears generally not to derive much value from such work, I asked a former mayor why commissions are not allowed to directly communicate to council? The commission chair doesn't speak to council on its recommendation, nor does the commission provide its own written statement. Instead, a staff report may include a brief recap of deliberations at the board or commission meeting. The mayor's answer:
"The city manager runs the city, not council members ... Each item prepared for council consideration is part of the city manager's work plan ... So, commission work fits into this as a "first take" ... Each staff report represents an area where the administration of city business is incomplete or in conflict with existing policy ... This is why it's not permitted for council members to work directly with [commissions] prior to the preparation of the staff report."
Your column correctly notes that issues such as journalistic access to board and commission members, grounds for removal of an appointed volunteer, orientation and training for new commissioners, and meeting protocols are all important. Underlying these concerns is the question why a resident might volunteer to devote hundreds of hours to public service? Namely, whether such work could make a difference.
Dysfunction in the city's governance is the responsibility of the council. Handcuffing or muzzling commissioners sidesteps the possibility that the potential delegation of work and collaboration with engaged and expert boards and commissions may be hindered by a flawed process which vests a monopoly of control in staff. Indeed, Palo Alto's failure to adopt best practices for utilization of volunteer talent on boards and commissions may result in financial waste and abuse!
The proposed handbook should not be the end of this conversation. Council should not approve it next week. Instead, council should engage with each board and commission over the next year in a conversation to identify how each body may provide useful recommendations and advice to council -- directly.