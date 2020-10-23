An Alternative View: Why a gag order for Palo Alto city commissioners?

Now we have a 33-page single-spaced handbook written by staff, filled with proposed regulations for commissioners. There are seven boards and commissions, all of whom meet regularly. The handbook includes guidelines that not only discourage commissioners from talking to the media but also requires every board to submit a work plan for council approval, which, evidently, would disallow a commission from talking about events that occur during the year, like police-public conflicts and disturbances.

The council decided that the city should develop standards and guidelines for these commissioners, in a "broad and general way," according to Councilman and then Mayor Eric Filseth. The council did not suggest any rules about talking to the press. Council members Tom DuBois and Alison Cormack were asked to work with staff on general instructions.

Late last year, City Manager Ed Shikada told the council that some commissioners were speaking not as individuals but for the commission and as a result were giving mixed messages to the public. He added his concern that some commissions were talking about items in which the council was not interested.

That would certainly ensure less transparency in this city. And some commissioners are saying it is a draconian attempt to stifle their First Amendment rights.

In a proposed new handbook for some 41 members on Palo Alto's boards and commissions, one recommendation from city staff states that these City Council appointees should avoid talking to the press: "Statements to the media should generally be avoided."

And because I am a journalist, I am particularly concerned about proposed rules that instruct commissioners not to talk to the press, which were first reported by the Daily Post.

The council started discussing these guidelines at last Monday's meeting, but only commissioners spoke. The topic is on the agenda again this Monday, Oct. 26.

Wow! That sure doesn't sound like open government, does it? So if a council has a divided Human Relations Commission, does that mean half the commission can summarily be dismissed because the council doesn't like the recalcitrants who support something like gay marriage? Just asking. But we all need to ask because the rule is so unspecific that it appears to me anyone could be removed at any time at the whim of the council.

Most upsetting to some commissioners is that the book specifies the council can remove any commissioner at any time for any reason.

• You must clarify who you represent as the speaker. Are you speaking in your capacity as a BCC (Board, Commission or Committee) Chair or as a private resident? Keep in mind that a member's comments to the press or other public comments are sometimes misinterpreted even though the BCC Chair states that they are speaking for themselves.

The first part read, "Statements to the media should generally be avoided. If asked, route questions through the Chair in collaboration with the City's Chief Communications Officer." Then it goes on to say: "When addressing the media, observe the following guidelines:

Filseth earlier had told me that he was unaware of the rules about talking with the press; DuBois told me that neither he nor Cormack as council reps wrote the report.

Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the blog "An Alternative View," which can be found here . You can email her at [email protected] .

And why in the world does the chair of a commission have to work "in collaboration with the City's Chief Communications Officer," a staff person? Commissions should not need any staff approval in making their recommendations to the council.

The public understands commissioners' views differ from each other. And there is no singular message expected — just look at all the 4-3 council votes. There are usually majority and minority views on any committee, and boards and commissions in Palo Alto are no exception.

And allowing the council to remove a member for any reason was "dictatorial and unmanageable." Another commissioner said this was "very concerning," especially if removals were for "political reasons." Another commissioner said such rules were a "horrible way to manage someone." And another said it was a way to silence minority voices and opinions and progressive views with which the staff may disagree.

The reaction from commissioners who attended Monday's meeting was negative, as in loud and clear. One said such restrictions would "drastically adjust" a person's decision to serve on a commission or board.

Why can't there just be a single recommendation stating that any commissioner, when talking to the press, should make sure to say she or he is speaking as one member of the commission and offering a view that does not represent the entire commission's views?

So what's a commissioner supposed to do? Avoid talking to the press? But if s/he doesn't, then the person has to follow all these recommendations, which sound like a terrible way for the press (and public!) to know what is really going on at these meetings. Why all this control? And why avoid speculation, like, "I think if we word this right, the council will approve"?

An Alternative View: Why a gag order for Palo Alto city commissioners?